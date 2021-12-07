Tablez unveils 'House of Toys', the first kids' super store in India

Tablez, a leading Abu Dhabi based retail and F&B group with a substantial presence in India, announces its new proprietary retail chain House of Toys.

The new brand will be the first kids' super store in India offering a wide range of products for the age group of 0 to 14 years.

In addition to producing extensive diversity, Tablez India, a company that has been an active stakeholder in the Indian toys sector for the last six years, also believes that the launch of House of Toys will mark a new beginning; the one that will change the market dynamics. The first store of the brand is set to launch at Global Malls, Bengaluru on 18th December 2021.

Speaking on the announcement Adeeb Ahamed, MD of Tablez, said, "We are delighted to introduce our exclusive retail chain House of Toys. With this launch, we aim to further strengthen our relationship with the customers while providing a host of new opportunities for adults and children alike, to play, learn and discover. Our new brand will not only match the global standards but will also serve as a one-stop destination for all leading international toy brands. We hope to bring engaging, experience-driven, interactive hands-on products and create an unparalleled experience for the kids and adults with the launch of House of Toys."

House of Toys will offer a complete collection of exciting kids' products including Fashion, Baby Care, Nursery, Toys, Sports accessories, Stationary, Music & Instruments, Candies amongst others. The Tech Zone also boasts of products such as drones, smart watches, and hydraulic robots to name a few.

The store also has a dedicated section for expecting and new parents which includes a wide variety of baby clothing, training essentials, baby necessities and gift items. The brand promises one of the best in-store experiences: A 3D holographic experience center that takes virtual and augmented reality through a whole different level which will be exclusive to the kids' super store, alongside a "Build-a-Bear" workshop, where children can experience the fun of making their own soft toys.

The initial phase of the launch will focus on introducing at least 10 stores of House of Toys in malls located in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. The brand will line up additional stores in the launch queue before the end of Q2 2022.

Tablez, which has introduced leading global brands in F&B, toys, lifestyle, and apparel to India, is the master franchisee of brands like Desigual, Build-A-Bear, GO Sport, YOYOSO, Cold Stone Creamery, and Galito's. In addition, the company has also successfully developed its home-grown brand Bloomsbury's and aims to replicate its success across the toy industry as well.

Tablez currently operates 76 brand stores in India and plans to expand the number to 250 over the next five years.

