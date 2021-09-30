Talent from Showbiz Industries got felicitated at Mid Day International Icon Awards 2021

The two days awards ceremony organised by Mid-Day, the English newspaper of Jagran Group, honoured cinema stalwarts for their remarkable achievements at the Mid Day International Icon Awards ceremony in Dubai.

At a magnificent ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai, actors, producers, actresses, directors, singers, marketing, promotion, OTT, and film were rewarded for their work. In this award ceremony, Aditi Rao Hydari was given the Iconic Actress Female, Neha Sharma as the Iconic Performer, Zareen Khan as the Iconic Actress, Actor Vivek Oberoi as the Iconic Multi-Talented Actor, Daisy Shah was awarded the Iconic Style Icon, Amyra Dastoor the Iconic Fashion Trendsetter.

In acting category awards include Actor Jatin Khurana Award for Iconic Experimental Actor, Sandeepa Dhar Iconic Breakthrough Performance, Actor Tanmay Ssingh for Iconic Debut Award for the film Sayoni, Actress Anamika Shukla for Iconic Female Lead Actress for Mukesh Jasoos, Ravi Sudha Choudhary Iconic Debut for Sitapur The City Of Gangster, Actress Payal Ghosh Iconic Most Desirable Actress, Pakkhi Hegde Iconic Woman Performer in Performing Arts, Sunil Shah Iconic Director for the film Muddus Of Crime, Bhusra Iconic Production House, Ranjit Singh Iconic Actor, Ali Quli Iconic Singer, Sunil Shah Iconic Producer B4U Awarded.

Film's business stalwarts Narendra Hirawat as Pioneer for Copyright, Kalapi Nagda as Iconic Entertainment Worldwide, Aneri Savala as Iconic Regional OTT, Sudip Mukherjee as Iconic Promising Innovative OTT Platform, Gaurang Doshi as Iconic Promising Producer, Mannu Patel as Iconic Web Series, Anadii Chaturvedi Iconic Director of the Year, Dilawar Singh and Andreas Szakacs as Iconic FinTech Start-Up,Zenofar Fatima as Iconic Short Film Director, Keyur as Iconic Musical Start-Up Company, Mamta Pratik Shah and Pratik Shah as Iconic Film Producer, Gulrez Alam Iconic Digital PR Agency, Murtuza Iconic Entertainment Portal, Irfan Izhar Iconic Debut Producer, Jaggi Sandhu Iconic Night Life Singer, Nikita Rawal Iconic Stylist Actress, Madhu Bhandari Iconic Next-Gen Business Leader, Mohit Bijlani Iconic Night Life Curator, Suleman Khoja to Iconic Bollywood Vastu & Naadi Astrologer, Manik Soni Iconic Entrepreneur, Nadeem Akhtar Iconic Entrepreneur, Kumar Raj Iconic Director, Rekha Rana Iconic Actress, Girish Wankhede Iconic Movie & OTT Trade Analyst,

Bhavini Goswami Iconic Marketing Agency & PR Agency, Nagma Khan was awarded the Iconic PR & Entrepreneur, Marketing & PR Agency along with Ashwani Shukla, Altair Media was awarded the Iconic PR Agency of the Year.

Speaking on occasion, Rahul Shukla, one of the Mid Day Show Biz Awards and International Icon Awards organisers, said that choosing Dubai as the host city to honour individuals who have excelled in their fields despite the pandemic last year was a wise decision. Over the last few months, our marketing and management teams have worked tirelessly to make the International Icon Awards ceremony a memorable occasion. I'd like to express my gratitude to all of our coworkers, sponsors, associates, and celebrities. Mid-day Group will continue to strive to make it even better and grander for upcoming events in the future.

