TalentSprint Enters into a strategic alliance with the Centre for Executive Education, Indian School of Business

TalentSprint, an NSE Group EdTech company and a market leader in transformational deeptech programmes, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Centre for Executive Education at ISB - India's #1 business school and ranked amongst the top B-schools, globally.

would be a strategic outreach partner for ISB Executive Education - leveraging ISB's commitment to creating young global leaders through innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and thought leadership, alongside TalentSprint's expansive reach. , the first to be launched under this partnership, aims at fulfilling a growing need for new-age finance professionals who can lead in a digital-first world.

As technology continues to disrupt global industries, the role of the CFO is evolving from being a transactional manager to a strategic business partner. The new-age CFO must partner with the CEO to make strategic business decisions, build predictive models to ensure market leadership, provide data-driven actionable insights for decision making, and apply digital technologies to make the finance function resilient and future-proof. The new-age CFO is expected to be a catalyst for business change, and yet research shows that only 5% of CFOs are future-ready.

This innovative will solve the critical industry problem of nurturing and building out the new-age finance leadership of tomorrow. The Programme will nurture and develop new-age finance leaders who wish to take on C-suite roles in the next few years. Aimed at current, new, and aspiring CFOs, it will empower them with future-relevant digital technologies and financial strategies to become key enablers of business transformation. It will build a growing community of future-ready finance leaders capable of driving growth in a fast-evolving business landscape.

Dr. Santanu Paul, MD and CEO, TalentSprint, said, "We are delighted to announce the first Future-Ready CFO Programme in the country in association with Centre for Executive Education at ISB. We are confident that this Programme will resonate deeply with ambitious finance professionals who aspire to become new-age CFOs in the years ahead. The well-crafted design offers a perfect blend of modern finance and disruptive technologies, and it will propel financial professionals into a new career orbit."

The Future-Ready CFO Programme will be taught using an exec-friendly, hybrid/online, six-month format by top-tier ISB faculty led by Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, a celebrated thought leader, author, and a renowned global authority on finance. The Programme kick-off will happen with a high-impact visit to the ISB campus in Hyderabad in January 2022. To apply for selection into the first cohort, applicants may visit the Programme page

