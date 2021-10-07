Talview announces new Chief I/O Psychologist, Dr Fred Rafilson, to spearhead its vision of bias-free, AI-powered talent measurement

, a leading provider of end-to-end, AI-powered hiring and proctoring solutions, announces today that employee testing and selection expert, , will serve as the company's Chief I/O Psychologist.

With Dr Rafilson's expertise, Talview will significantly enhance its industry-leading AI-powered assessments portfolio and help to deliver the highest level of talent intelligence and measurement to enterprises while ensuring EEOC and OFCCP compliance.

Dr Rafilson previously served as Chief I/O Psychologist at both HackerRank and Aspiring Minds/SHL and was the former founder and CEO of I/O Solutions, Inc. With over three decades of leading personnel selection consulting projects for the private sector, federal, state, and municipal agencies, he is recognized as a specialist in the development and administration of employee assessment programs. He has also published over 30 employment exams that assess cognitive abilities, skills, motivation, attitudes, and personality traits.

Dr Rafilson's addition will allow Talview to diversify its assessment offerings further and make talent management at enterprises more effective, efficient, and equitable. This is especially important since, more than ever, chief human resources officers and talent acquisition leaders are concentrating on increasing diversity and reducing personal biases and discrimination, while complying with federal regulations for risk management.

"Talview is committed to building best-in-class AI-powered talent assessments that are bias-free, enabling organizations to build high-performing, diverse teams and offer every professional equal opportunities," stated , CEO at . "Dr Rafilson's rich experience in building world-class assessments for major organizations will further boost Talview's leading edge."

Talview boasts a comprehensive and , which use Artificial Intelligence (AI), psychometrics, and Machine Learning (ML) for pre-employment and workforce assessments. With a Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Dr Rafilson's focus will be to apply the latest scientific principles and testing innovations to advance the measurement and identification of candidates' unique abilities needed to succeed while reducing bias throughout the process.

"Talview is on the cutting-edge of applying AI and psychometrics to better predict which candidates will be successful employees," said . "I'm delighted to be joining this talented team of innovators to help break down the barriers to employment through candidate-centric and unbiased assessments."

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor