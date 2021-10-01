Tata CLiQ expects surge in demand of electronic and lifestyle categories with 10 on 10 sale

Tata CLiQ, Tata Group's multi-brand phygital e-commerce platform, will host its 10 on 10 sale powered by BOAT for all CLiQ enthusiasts from October 03 to October 10.

Through 10 on 10 sale, the company is anticipating a great festive season with surge in demand for Electronic and Lifestyle categories. With people returning back to normalcy, Tata CLiQ is also expecting an increase in the demand of formal wear, casuals, lounge wear, and footwear.

As part of the 10 on 10 sale, customers can enjoy up to 85% off across Electronics and Lifestyle categories. Mobiles, laptops, TVs, audio & accessories, home appliances, cameras, and personal care electronics are available at up to 80% off across brands such as Apple, Boat, LG, Philips, HP, Dyson, Lenovo, Voltas, Xiaomi, Samsung, Whirlpool, Voltas Beko, Intel, Hisense, Carrier and many more. Tata CLiQ is also partnering with leading brands such as Adidas, Puma, Maybelline, Lakme, Titan, Levi's, Titan, Forever 21, BIBA, W, Aldo, and leading national and international brands providing up to 80% off on apparel, footwear, watches, jewellery, and home decor.

A number of new and exciting launches are planned in the electronics category. Keeping with the festive season, Tata CLiQ has ramped up the ethnic theme across leading brands and is planning to also scale up categories such as sportswear, beauty, home, denims, and sneakers.

Kishore Mardikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata CLiQ said, "There has been a significant surge in e-commerce demand as the customers are increasingly recognizing the importance of comfort shopping with convenience and safety being at the forefront. For the 10 on 10 sale on Tata CLiQ, we have curated several attractive offers across multiple categories. Free extended warranty, best prices on top brands are only few of the many unmatched benefits in store for our shoppers."

Some of the other benefits of the sale include an instant 10% discount for SBI cardholders, next-day delivery, no cost EMI up to 24 months, additional discount of up to Rs. 8000 on Mobile Exchange. Customers can also get CLiQsurance, a Tata AIG-backed extended warranty, and Times Prime lifestyle members with free OTT membership for just Rs. 1.

Tata CLiQ expects Lacs of Indians to shop with Tata CLiQ for the first time this 10 on 10 Sale. For them, they have an extra 15% off for the first purchase.

Tata CLiQ has roped in a popular duo, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar to announce the 10 on 10 sale through a series of ads. In the TVC, Kareena portrays her iconic 'Pooh' avatar, and Karan is seen in his usual 'KJo' glam. Through their witty banter, they communicate the biggest deals by Tata CLiQ and encourage the consumers to 'CLiQ'.

