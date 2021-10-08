Tata Sons emerge as the highest bidder for Air India

Published: October 8, 2021

Tata Sons emerge as the highest bidder for Air India

New Delhi, Oct 8 The Centre on Friday declared Tata Sons' subsidiary Talace as the highest bidder for national carrier Air India under the divestment process.

The Tatas' subsidiary quoted Rs 18,000 crore of enterprise value for Air India, Divestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced.

There were only two bidders in the final stage of divestment.

Besides, the Tatas' subsidiary, the second bidding entity was a consortium led by industrialist Ajay Singh.

Notably, conglomerate Tata Sons was touted to be the front-runner to get hold of the carrier.

