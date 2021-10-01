Tata Sons selected as winning bidder for Air India: Report

State-run airline Air India will now be re-acquired by the Tata Group. According to Bloomberg, the panel has selected Tata Group for Air India. Tata Sons has won the bid for national carrier Air India. According to reports, the government may announce this soon. The Tata group can acquire ownership of Air India till December.

A panel of ministers has accepted the conglomerate's proposal to take over the airline, the report said. An official announcement is expected in the coming days.This panel of ministers is headed by Amit Shah. Meanwhile, Tata Sons is said to be the winning bidder for Air India. But the official announcement will be made after the approval of the committee. Meanwhile, it has come to light that the bid made by the Tata group is over Rs 5,000 crore. Besides, it is Rs 3,000 crore more than the reserve price set by the government.

The Central government's Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah will approve the final call. After approval from the GoM, bidders need to deposits a mandatory fifteen per cent of the amount of the final bid.