TCS to start work-from-office, orders employees to return to base branch by Nov 15

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in the country, has now started work on its work from office and has instructed its employees to return to the designated base branch by November 15. A statement issued by the company said that the health and safety of the employees will be taken into consideration while asking them to work from the office. Sources said that with the Covid-19 cases declining many companies are considering phasing out the work from home. TCS seems to have taken the lead. TCS has 5,28,748 employees in India and abroad. Only 5% of them are currently working in office. All other employees are working from home.

Milind Kakkad, the company's executive vice president and global head of manpower, has sent an office letter to all employees. "We will encourage our colleagues to return to office by the end of the calendar year 2021," the letter said. This work will be carried out in a phased and flexible manner. We are committed to the 25/25 model. However, people need to return to the office once before moving on to that model.

What is the 25/25 model of TCS?

TCS had announced the 25/25 model last year. According to the hybrid model, only 25 per cent of employees will be required to work from office by 2025. The rest of the staff will continue to work from home.