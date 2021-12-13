Tech Mahindra group to hire 600 engineers till 2022

Comviva from Tech Mahindra Group has decided to recruit 600 engineers. This hiring will be done by July 2022.

The company is focused on Tier-2 cities. The Bhubaneswar center will be expanded by the company. The center was launched three years ago as part of the company's strategy, Comviva CEO Manoranjan Mohapatra told PTI.

"We currently have a team of 200 employees," Mahapatra said. We are going to recruit 600 people in a year. Of these, 300 will be recruited from the campus. So, 300 seats will be given to experienced employees.

Comviva expects growth of 10-12 per cent in the current financial year. The company had a revenue of Rs 845.1 crore in FY2021. The company works on mobile based applications and technologies. The company says it is researching how you can make money with a smartwatch and that the technology will be available soon.

The company currently has 20 employees in Bhubaneswar. However, this number is expected to increase in the coming months. In the current financial year, 60 to 70 people will be working. He said that it has planned to recruit 200-300 people for the center in the next two years.

IT companies had a good growth during the Corona period. Experts say that the IT sector is expanding and creating many employment opportunities.