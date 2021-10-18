Texila American University is a top choice to pursue medical studies abroad

(TAU) has produced nearly 1,500 Physicians and Health Care Professionals across the world in its 10 years of contribution to medical & healthcare education and research who have gone into various communities and society to serve the public at large.

Texila American University is considered to be the best medical school to study medicine in the Caribbean at affordable cost. The university has empowered graduates to meet the challenges of the 21st century world of medicine. Texila has been constantly evolving through research activities and staying ahead of time through the exchange of ideas and latest innovations through conferences it regularly organizes.

Texila's well-structured medical curriculum, state-of-the-art infrastructure and highly skilled educators are complemented by opportunities for real-life experience for graduates standing on the threshold of a challenging career in medicine.

The university enjoys strong ties with reputed hospitals in Guyana, the Philippines, and the United States, where students have the opportunity to hone their clinical skills - a crucial requirement for effective patient care.

Its affiliated hospitals are Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Georgetown, Guyana, Region 1 Medical Center, Dagupan, Philippines, and Tuscan Medical Center, TMC Arizona, where students can acquire hands-on experience during 'clinical rotations' or 'clerkship' under expert supervision.

students who are keen on practicing medicine in the US, are eligible to register with the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) for taking United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE). TAU also provides training for the USMLE examination which is a partnership with Kaplan Test Prep, one of the world's leading USMLE review program providers.

TAU also assists deserving students with the opportunity to complete residency programmes in US hospitals, putting at their disposal top career options. Also, residency is mandatory before taking the final US licensing test that certifies one as a doctor.

Texila American University, Doctor of Medicine program has been the most preferred choice for students from Nigeria and India apart from 52 other countries. TAU graduates have consistently achieved high scores in licensing exams worldwide including the USA, India, Nigeria, and the Caribbean. A truly international school, TAU has student representation from 54 different countries with hundreds of graduates practicing across the world.

It is one of the few private medical universities across the world that has contributed significantly to medical education, medical students, healthcare professionals and academicians. One of the channels being the Texila international conference.

Texila has organized 11 semi-virtual conferences in the academic, medical and management realms and have seen the presentation of 1,700 papers, participation of 15,800, exchange of more than 900 ideas and endorsement of 308 speakers.

In this line, the 8th Texila World Conference for Scholars to be held early next year (15-17 February 2022) will assert the importance of embracing change led by breakthroughs in innovation and creativity.

The testimony to its successful engagement of students in the rigorous learning process is its scintillating line-up of alumni. Texila American University alumni play an important role in healthcare operations across the world and belong to global organizations that work for optimum public health. Being a part of Texila's strong alumni organization has helped professionals broaden their network and connections that may in turn contribute to growth in their careers.

Along with raising medical professionals of caliber, Texila American University supports deserving students with scholarships enabling students from various backgrounds to study at an international university, ensuring equity in education. It is to be noted that Indian students are eligible for 50 percent scholarship.

Texila American University is registered with the National Accreditation Council Guyana (NAC) and is a member of IAU-UNESCO. It is listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools and is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), further strengthening its credentials as a top medical university.

