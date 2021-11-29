The Fuel Delivery disrupting the fuel distribution landscape through an app-based IoT Solution

In this era of digitisation, everything- apparel, books, shoes, grocery and now even fuel can be delivered at one click via mobile app. The Fuel Delivery is among the pioneering startups in this segment, redefining the fuel distribution landscape through best-in-class service and a superior customer experience.

Founded by Rakshit Mathur in 2021, the startup has deployed an IoT (Internet of Things) - based mobile app wherein a customer can place an order for delivery and get it delivered at the doorstep at the prescheduled slot. The startup's name is itself suggestive of its objective of doorstep fuel delivery in a safe, efficient and cost-effective manner.

Fuel is a basic necessity for the Indian economy. It finds usage in several sectors with industries, including agriculture, transportation, construction, manufacturing, retail, logistics and warehousing, healthcare & hospitality, agriculture and transportation, etc. Against the backdrop of the acceleration of e-commerce, doorstep fuel delivery has become a necessity.

The company leverages IoT (Internet of Things) for fuel delivery. All the delivery vehicles are enabled with an IoT solution that allows real-time monitoring and tracking, seamless logistics management, and reduced order fulfilment time. It recently won the 'Indian Achievers Award for Promising Start-Up 2021' by the Indian Achievers 'Forum & Achievers' World.

"After working for over a decade and a half in the corporate sector, I discovered the potential of IoT (Internet of Things) and wanted to harness it to the fullest. After exploring various options and opportunities, we zeroed in on the concept of fuel delivery via mobile app. The Fuel Delivery has been established with an aim to redefine the fuel distribution landscape through best-in-class service and a superior customer experience," said Rakshit Mathur, Founder & CEO, The Fuel Delivery.

"COVID-19 has exacerbated the challenge of the last-mile delivery of diesel which is used as a fuel to run operations. The Fuel Delivery offers the comfort of getting fuel at the doorstep, thereby maintaining social distancing, avoiding pilferage & safety risks and above all, saving time. What differentiates us from our competitors is that we are not a retail player; instead, we're focusing on bulk deliveries in sectors like hospitality, real estate, hospitals, corporate IT parks, schools & housing societies etc. We also cater to individual customers," he added

"The minimum order delivery is capped at 100 litres with a one-time nominal convenience fee of just Rs. 99. Our fuel dispensing bowsers are equipped with best-in-class safety features like spark arrestors, emergency shut-off valves, fusible links, emergency vents, pressure vacuum valves, etc., approved by the government authorities and concerned stakeholders, thereby ensuring extra safety advantages for consumers. As a responsible organisation, we are committed to ensuring the utmost level of safety while redefining customer experience," he further said.

The Fuel Delivery is presently operating in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. It plans to scale up the national presence by expanding to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata, Jammu and Chandigarh etc., in the next 12 to 18 months. It also plans to include alternate fuels like CNG into offerings after getting approvals from the regulatory bodies.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor