The International Institute of Academic Research and Publications in India launches Open Access Publishing Hub with F1000

Today, the International Institute of Academic Research & Publications (IIARP) in India has partnered with F1000, Taylor & Francis Group's open research publishing arm, to create a dedicated open research publishing hub for IIARP researchers.

The International Institute of Academic Research & Publications (IIARP) is the world's largest non-profitable professional organization for research development and promotion in the fields of STEM, Business, Economics, Social Sciences, and many more.

This new publishing hub is hosted on F1000's own publishing platform F1000Research and enables all IIARP authors to rapidly publish open access conference proceedings and full papers. This partnership provides several innovative features and benefits for IIARP authors. Not only is there a streamlined submission process and speedy publication, which accelerates research impact; authors also benefit from a transparent peer review process and will be supported throughout by F1000's expert editorial team.

The IIARP gateway welcomes submissions from across various fields spanning from life sciences and medicine through to physical sciences, technology, and social sciences. The gateway accepts a broad range of submissions in the forms of Research Articles, Method Articles, Brief Report, Study Protocols, Case Reports, Reviews, and Systematic Reviews.

"IIARP, in association with F1000 provides an excellent venue for the dissemination of innovative ideas from a diverse range of scholars. By partnering with F1000, IIARP will continue to support researchers globally to prepare their research for publication and present our articles and conference proceedings to the scientific community." Dr. Shakir Ullah, Conference Secretary, IIARP.

Rebecca Lawrence, Managing Director, F1000 said

"We are excited to see the combined strengths of IIARP and F1000 as we continue to support the evolving needs of the research community in new and innovative ways. The IIARP is committed to open research, and this gateway is an important step forward to advance knowledge across India, and internationally."

The IIARP gateway is now open for submissions:

Members of IIARP and attendees of conferences organized by IIARP will be eligible to publish. This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

