The Jangipur Trial marks Satabdi Roy's comeback & debut Hindi film, brings best of talent together

The Jangipur Trial, Satabdi Roy's debut Hindi film, incidentally also marking her comeback to the cineverse, brings together the best of talents in a humane story based on true events.

The thrilling ensemble is looking forward to doing cinematic justice to the historic event that shook the State as well as the Nation!

In a casting coup of sorts, creative producer Amit Behl and director Debaditya Bandopadhyay have brought together the best of talents in a thrilling drama that seeks its inspiration from real life and unravels a mystery turning back the pages of time.

Reliving the golden age of Cinema when single screen theatres were plenty and everyone would flock to the box offices in order to get their tickets, either conventionally or through 'black', the Jangipur Trial takes us through the journey of a murder investigation worthy of the ensemble cast. It also marks the comeback and Hindi debut of three times Sitting MP and Superstar Satabdi Roy.

The Jangipur Trial also explores the unseen virgin locations of Berhampore, Murshidabad, Azimganj, Moregaon and Jangipur.

Starring Kabir Bedi, Zakir Hussain, Javed Jaffery, Vrajesh Hirjee, Kannan Arunachalam, Amit Behl, Ishteyak Khan, Sushil Pandey, Ravi Jhankal, Jay Upadhayay, Deepak Qazir, Samikssha Batnagar, Chirag Vora, Rajesh Khattar and Satabdi Roy, The Jangipur Trial is directed by Debaditya Bandopadhyay, written by Debaditya Bandopadhyay, Sunil Munshi and Deepanjan Suranjan Chanda, has Vikram Anand as the DOP, Creative Producer: Amit Behl, and is produced by Outline Expressions.

The cast and crew celebrated the coming together and launch of the film with a cake cutting on the set itself. Check out the adjacent picture!

