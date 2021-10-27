The new 'IT'S ME' Campaign by VERO MODA highlights the different facets of today's modern, progressive and confident women

VERO MODA by BESTSELLER India has become synonymous with contemporary fashion and designs, which young women across the world desire.

Furthering its growth and reinforcing its position as a fashion-forward brand that makes latest international trends accessible, VERO MODA ushers in the festive season with a new campaign called 'IT's ME'.

Led by a digital campaign film, 'IT's ME' campaign highlights the lives of various 'VERO MODA' women who live life with authenticity and stay true to their path. For them, fashion is a means of self-expression and an extension of their individuality. They not only have their own distinctive personal sense of style but also enjoy being playful with it.

As they go about their day and indulge in various activities with ease and panache, their VERO MODA outfits change to match the various facets of their personalities, depicting their different moods and spotlighting their different sides that all come together to create their unique personas. Rooted in authenticity, these women cannot be typecast; they make their own rules and personify the 'IT's ME' campaign storytelling.

The film captures the relentless spirit of today's modern & progressive women - who are courageous, comfortable in their skin and always confident to take on the day.

Speaking on the campaign, Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head, BESTSELLER India said, "VERO MODA has always been synonymous with being trendy and providing an easy access to international fashion. Through the 'IT'S ME' Campaign, we attempt to position the brand as a means of self-expression for today's progressive women, who are going out and exploring endless possibilities. The 'IT's ME' film caters to women who are confident of their choices - who are authentic, stylish and never afraid to express themselves. Our latest collection is a true embodiment of the thought behind this campaign!"

VERO MODA's latest collection is an amalgamation of international trends and contemporary fashion. Right from everyday basics, trendy tops and party-ready outfits to striking separates, statement workwear pieces and brunch dresses, the collection has something to make every woman go 'It's Me!' and find that perfect addition to their festive wardrobe.

