The Online-only Schools Model May See New High

In a world where geography is history, The Class of One is an online-only school with leaders in the online arena creating future-ready pupils.

Technology has altered our perspective on the world and brought up opportunities we were unaware of just a few months ago.

"While online learning has been on the rise in recent years, the pandemic has expanded our reliance on the internet as a source of education considerably. Even traditional training is incomplete without the addition of online learning materials, whether in the form of instructive videos or the limitless information kept on well-known websites," says Divya Jain, Director & Founder, The Class of One.

According to an IBM study, students enrolled in e-learning programmes learn five times more than students enrolled in traditional learning programmes. "With advancements in technology such as artificial intelligence and other remote communication tools, online learning is gaining a competitive advantage every day. Furthermore, when it comes to student motivation and performance, online education outperforms traditional education. And we're only scratching the surface of what else technology has in store for us in terms of altering the way we learn for the better," adds Mrs. Jain.

Enrolment in 'The Class of One' is currently open for classes from Nursery to Class 5 for 2021-22. Admissions are subject to the availability of seats. After receiving the online inquiry form, the counsellors get in touch with people and give a demo to help the parents experience blended teaching-learning online.

Post interaction with the Counsellor, the parent has to submit the online admission form and further complete the fee Payment process; the learning kit is sent within a week or ten days.

The concept is being lapped up by homeschoolers (homeschooled children who need structured learning at home), gifted children (students who want to excel or learn at their own pace), mid-term admission seekers (children who require admissions in the middle of a term), medically disadvantaged (children with medical conditions who cannot attend regular schools), transferable jobholders (children of parents who have transferable jobs), professionally trained (children who are getting professional training in arts and sports who need, flexible learning options), quality conscious (those who feel traditional schools lack due to substandard quality of educational standards), geographically disadvantaged (those who do not have a good school close to where they live), and after school (those who want to have extra classes after their regular school).

Talking about the effectiveness of online schools, Jain also adds, "Online learning brings people together across borders and allows them to network while instilling a variety of cultural values. Since Prime Minister Modi launched the "Digital India" project, online schooling has been booming in India. The effort aims to use the strength and diversity of digital technologies to address flaws in various industries. This has prompted schools and universities to offer courses online, making education more accessible to everyone. Traditional schooling confines us to the physical boundaries of neighbourhood, state, or country, denying us the opportunity to expand our horizons beyond local beliefs and customs. The internet has generated a global flow of ideas and information that is assisting humanity in revolutionising itself every day in numerous aspects of our lives and industries."

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor