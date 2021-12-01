The rule of law remains the greatest challenge faced by developing democracies like India: Justice Gita Mittal

Justice Gita Mittal, Former Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir & Chairperson of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) along with Margaret Beazley AC QC, Former President, New South Wales (NSW) Court of Appeal & Governor, NSW, Australia today inaugurated the Jindal Global Law School's (JGLS), a unique and path-breaking Global Law Schools' Summit on the theme "The Present and Future of Global Legal Education" Over 100 Vice-Chancellors, School Deans, principals, Directors of Law Schools and 13 Supreme and High Court Judges will congregate over 21 Thematic Sessions, 8 Special Dialogues, 2 Colloquiums and 3 Keynote Addresses.

Justice Gita Mittal, Former Chief Justice High Court of Jammu & Kashmir, India & Chairperson of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC), said, "The rule of law remains the biggest challenge faced by developing democracies like India. The role of capacity building in the domestic legal fraternity is central to the future of globalized legal education and the development of globalized legal knowledge and scholarship in India. The amalgamation and utilization of foreign talent specially by the Jindal University is actually a frontrunner for setting a path for the manner in which global practices and good results can be imbibed in law schools in India. There is a need for innovation and promotion of collaboration and interaction amongst universities from different jurisdictions. More events at the present on different topics in legal areas would lead a long way in achieving these goals. Legal education singularly has the most important role to play in the establishment of a law abiding society. The day that law schools understand this and make it their mission, we would have achieved peace in the community. This is where global legal education, extensive international exchanges, inviting faculty from other jurisdictions and other countries to teach at our institutes in India would contribute greatly."

Margaret Beazley AC QC, said, "I often ask young lawyers why is it that scientists are awarded Nobel prizes, whereas lawyers are known for notoriety. Scientists discover breakthroughs in existing knowledge. Law by its nature tends to follow what has already occurred in the world. Today, we live in a disruptive world. A world which simultaneously globalizes and fractures, where institutions are both the mainstay of the stable order of society, but which are also derided for their ineffectiveness and where global communication is swift and technology is unstoppable. It's a world where idealism abounds, but the core aspect of the legal profession which is service, has become in many respects subservient to the business model of legal practice. It is a world where legal practice which is a core component of the administration of justice, must nonetheless respond to the demands of business and clients who too frequently will not share the same ethical values that should be endemic to the practice of law. This the world in which global law schools must fashion young lawyers to have the legal expertise, the business acuity and the ethical grounding, not only to survive, but to thrive so that the legal profession continues to be the mainstay of a stable society."

The three-day Conference was opened by the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar. "I extend a warm welcome to legal experts, academics and luminaries from around the world. As we enter a post-pandemic world, the demand for justice will not only expand but also be more complex than ever before. It is very important for leaders of legal education to envisage the present and future of global legal education that impacts the future of students, academics, lawyers, law makers, parliamentarians, and indeed nations. The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has always been committed to creating transformative dialogues with a global perspective. The Summit has been conceptualized to review the state of law and society in globalizing conditions within an analytical framework with the scope of critiquing, contemplating and conceiving some of the most critical ideas which are going to shape the future. The future of legal education will shape the future of justice systems around the world," he said.

Introducing the theme of the Conference, Professor (Dr.) S.G. Sreejith, Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School said, "Mapping the prospects of, and the challenges to legal education in the global world, we realise that globalization gets the best perspective when it is viewed temporally. This summit aims to review the state of law in globalizing conditions under the analytical framework. The outstanding and amazing collective efforts of society have been chronicled and conceptualized under the nascent discipline 'Global Legal Studies'. This focus would help us better understand the life and law after the fall of modernity, and the rebuilding of a global society."

Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, JGU gave the vote of thanks and lauded the University's efforts towards achieving academic excellence and for convening the summit on a theme that resonates with the challenges and opportunities in legal education ecosystem at the national and international levels. The leading inaugural speakers also gave us inspirational ideas on how to bridge the gap in curriculum, content, methodology, faculty development, as well as institutional culture to address the concerns of globalization, and its implications for legal education with an emphasis on the importance of basic legal principles ethical grounding, multi-disciplinary skills and the composite nature of law as an important contributor to students' learning of law and legal studies.

The Summit has speakers from 35+ countries, to make this Conference a truly global experience. The Conference will have speakers from Australia, Belgium, Bhutan, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, France, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, The Czech Republic, The United Kingdom, The United States of America, Turkey, Uruguay.

