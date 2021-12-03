The Times Grey-Matter fight is back! This time with a regional twist

The Times Group has always engaged with young minds through the pages of the Times of India.

Newspapers in Education (nie) is a cooperative effort between schools and newspapers to promote the use of newspapers as an educational resource and it has further extended the efforts with organising a platform for inquisitive kids to keep up their spirits up and their minds jogging.

The annual Times Interschool Quiz Competition is back with its 2021 season. Vedantu presents Times Interschool Quiz Competition South- Powered by Rainbow Children's Hospital. It is a humble attempt to quiz young minds on current affairs, economy, science, sports, music and all topics under the sun that inquisitive minds don't like to miss out on.

True to the nature of brand TOI, the trivia is very contemporary and relevant to current times. And like every year, post pandemic, this season the competition is going to get bigger, better and safer. With over 1000+ top schools from South India participating and close to 50,000 students in total, the Times Inter School Quiz Competition 2021 will be the battleground of the sharpest minds.

The preliminary round is ground for 16 participants to quality from each region out of 50,000 participants across all regions for the regional semi-finals. Subsequently Top 6 participants from each batch of semi-finalists shall qualify for their respective regional finals. The top 3 winners from each region await handsome prizes.

The Times Group is enthralled and honoured to have collaborated with Rainbow Children's Hospital that has been doing what's best for children since 1999.

Rainbow Children's Medicare Private Limited has been a well-known name for providing women and child care, along with fertility treatment for over 21 years now. It is one of the leading names in the country when it comes to paediatric and neonatal care. Over the years, Rainbow Children's Hospital has helped save the lives of numerous children suffering from critical illness, setting high standards for paediatric intensive care. The hospital is known for providing superior care for women, children, foetuses, and newborns.

Ever since its inception, Rainbow Children's Hospitals has continued to expand and grow at an exponential rate. Currently, there are 14 Rainbow Children's Hospital units across five major cities in India - Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada. The 1500 bed hospital chain has over 300 specialists working full-time for them. This Healthcare Group also has a specialized training program. Under the Super-specialty and DNB courses, more than 100 doctors are trained by them annually.

Rainbow Children's Hospital aims to provide tertiary care facilities to anyone who needs it. The staff at the hospital is a strong team consisting of highly experienced and qualified consultants, trained paramedic personnel and nurses, a dynamic team of fellows and residents, and motivated employees working full-time. Since it takes a lot to treat the little, and the team at Rainbow Children's Hospital is set for it.

In-patient child care specialities at Rainbow Children's Hospital include Intensive Care, Neonatology, Paediatric Neonatal Intensive Care, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Nephrology, Oncology and Haematology, Paediatric Surgery, Nutrition, and Cardiology. The gynaecology department with a specialized crew and dedicated doctors, foetal medicine team, and obstetric team together provides the best services to women and expecting mothers. Rainbow Children's Hospital has also brought about some of the most innovative solutions in children and maternal health care. BirthRight is one such incredible initiative by Rainbow Children's Hospital for high-risk pregnancies. Through this initiative, the healthcare institute provides comprehensive foetal medicine and facilities along with maternal care for a painlessand natural birthing process.

As a part of BirthRight Premium services, Rainbow has a luxury birthing facility. This facilitycomes with comfortable suites and even a couple of presidential suites. This is an exclusive offering to make the mother's experience during delivery a memorable one. An expecting mother can be in a safe and luxurious environment not only during labour and delivery process but also post-delivery and recovery as well. "At Rainbow Children's Hospital, we strive to take healthcare to new heights with innovation and the right approach. We are expanding steadily and are trying to reach every corner of the country. Nurturing children's health has always been our main priority. Keeping that in mind, we will continue doing what it takes to provide utmost healthcare to children" said Dr Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman& Managing Director, Rainbow Children's Hospital and BirthRight By Rainbow.

Rainbow Children's Hospitals has also received accolades, such as the 'SixSigma Healthcare Excellence Award' and 'Best Children's Hospital in the Country'. It is one of the top five children's hospitals in India for three consecutive years now. The growth of the Rainbow group continues to expand, making great healthcare accessible to all.

Dr Faisal(MD, DCH, PGDHHM) spoke about how difficult it has been for children to deal with the pandemic and how they have kept up to give their best. He added "We are glad to be a part of this initiative taken by The Times of India. We wish the all the participants the very best!"

