This festive season, shop for furniture on EMIs as low as Rs 1,084 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering special discounts on furniture across top-selling brands. From sleek and stylish beds to modern sofa sets, customers can purchase furnishings for their homes on EMIs as low as Rs 1,084. The EMI-only platform is also offering a flat 25% discount as cashback voucher on all furniture items.

Products from popular brands like HomeTown, Duroflex, Danube Home, Royaloak, Furnitech and others are available at the lowest EMIs. Customers can also avail of the zero down payment facility on select products.

Some of the best-selling available on the EMI Store include:

* HomeTown Allen Engineered Wood Queen Size Box Storage Bed in Grey Color on No Cost EMI starting from Rs 2,834 and flat 25% cashback voucher worth up to Rs. 5,000

* Furnitech Mexico 2 Seater Sofa In Light Brown on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,433 and flat 25% cashback voucher worth up to Rs 5,000

* Good Furniture Works Ruben 5 Seater Chaise Sectional Sofa on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 6,250 and flat 25% cashback voucher worth up to Rs 5,000

* HomeTown Prime 3 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe in Wenge Color on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,325 and flat 25% cashback voucher worth up to Rs 5,000

* Danube Home Vanessa 2 Seater Fabric Sofa (Rust and Beige) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,437 and flat 25% cashback voucher worth up to Rs 5,000

Shoppers can buy furniture items from over 1,000 cities on the EMI Store. These include metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store makes the purchase of home decor items easier and more convenient than ever. Customers can choose from a wide range of options available and get the item delivered to their preferred address free of cost. Additionally, shoppers can benefit from myriad offers such as No Cost EMI plans, zero down payment facility and cashback vouchers on the EMI Store.

Shopping on the EMI Store is a hassle-free, 5-step process:

1. Login to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.

2. Choose the desired furniture item, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout.

3. Enter the required information, including name and delivery address.

4. Click on the "Generate OTP" option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number to complete the purchase.

5. Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

