Tiktok rival Lomotif launches in India with strategic partner Socialkyte

With Tiktok's ban in India, the country continues to witness a rise in content creators, who continue to experiment with short video formats, and apps that become a voice for them to showcase their talent, we have yet another popular US-based app: LOMOTIF joins the bandwagon!

Featuring the currently popular short video format, the app has entered the Indian market at just about the right time with the space constantly evolving.

Founded by Singapore-based Paul Yang in 2014, and acquired by ZASH Global Media and Entertainment, the app gives access to a global audience, and its patent technology allows users to immerse themselves in a super-engaging reel format of content. At the same time, with a comprehensive platform such as LOMOTIF, competitors should be alert because they are here to stand out.

Here's how - Since TikTok was banned, the country has seen several local apps emerge and try to stir creators into telling their stories. LOMOTIF, firstly, does not just want the users to create their stories, but do so uniquely and in a way that will make their audience MOVE by just being themselves.

Secondly, they want the creators to create and foster global partnerships and that itself makes them a winner! So, with pre-build editing and mixing available and constant endeavors by the app creators to localize content for the Indian audience, we sure have a winner materializing.

'We were very excited with the initial response to the beta testing of our app in India, which led to launching the app in India with the support from Socialkyte, our strategic partner. The content creation market is ever-growing and LOMOTIF will emerge as a platform where we can see a spirit of collaboration, build a community of creators who want to showcase their realness via their content and a source of entertainment for the viewers. I thoroughly enjoyed the launch and the response was overwhelming.' says Ted Farnsworth, Chairman & Co-Founder of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment.

Gurjot Batra, Co-founder of Socialkyte says "We always believed Lomotif would be a huge success in India and to see our initial response from the Indian market even exceeded our expectations."

Vidur Mahajan & Bharat Agarwal, co-founders of Socialkyte add,"We believe collaborations are the new economy and are very excited to bring the Lomotif platform to our creators. The app's advanced editing tools will truly help them explore their talents"

Interestingly, with a soft launch, they have already kickstarted and initiated a dance-off challenge with none other than the Dance King himself i.e. Remo D'souza. They also had several exciting challenges executed like a #DanceRemix with Shakti Mohan spearheading the same. Several artists have already started using the app to launch their music videos.

On a side note, Socialkyte will enable access to their network of 100,000 influencers collaborating and growing together. They have a specialized dashboard with advanced filters that enables brands to find the right creators for their campaigns.

With these common goals and interests, this partnership is bound to be a successful one.

Taking all of this into consideration, it's evident that their vision is simple: to get creators to create diversified and unique content to grow exponentially.

The launch this weekend was spearheaded with Ted Farnsworth, highlighting the app features alongwith popular actors like Asim Riaz, Ravi Kishen, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Adaa Khan, Vikkas Manaktala, YouTuber Anushka Sen & singer Tulsi Kumar. The launch also saw singers Shirley Sethia& Guru Randhawa rocking the stage with their performances.

You can download the app from the App Store and from the Google Play Store.

This story is provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor