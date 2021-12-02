Trell co-presents 1st edition of Women Who Lead National Awards 2021

India's largest lifestyle social commerce app, has joined the National Consortium - Women Who Lead National Awards 2021 as a Co-Presenting Partner. The move comes in line with the company's vision and mission of supporting and bringing forth Women leaders.

The first National edition of the Women Who Lead National Award 2021 is going live on 19th December 2021, 4 pm onwards. This National awards will bring Women leaders, Achievers and Trendsetters together in the country and give them a platform to share their inspiring journeys. The awards will celebrate the relentless pursuit of excellence by women in leadership roles and more.

Speaking about the initiative, Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-founder & COO, Trell said, "At Trell, we take every step to empower Women to come forth, become leaders, and create an impact in our society. Women form almost 50% of our workforce, and most departments are led by remarkable and passionate women who have joined us on our journey. Further, we have been empowering millions of women creators to gain financial independence by monetizing through social commerce. The move to associate with Women Who Lead National Awards 2021 was a natural step for us, given our shared values of supporting and celebrating women leaders."

With over 60% women users on the platform, Trell enables 50+mn users across India to discover and access new products based on personalized recommendations and reviews from trusted influencers.

Commenting on the same, Nitika Shahi, Founder & Creative Marketing Director - Summentor Pro Sales and Marketing Consultants said, "Women Who Lead National Award 2021, is the "need of the hour". Women Equality & Empowerment in the society or otherwise has been clearly missing the mark and this is leaving a huge dent in our overall development, the omnipresent pandemic made it all the more necessary to have basic ground agendas, plan of action & implementation towards this on-going & noteworthy cause. Women Who Lead National Awards 2021, has the spark that can create a global movement, this national consortium is not just for women who have already achieved the phenomenal success, but also for those women who are getting there! The concept is definitely unique and the line-up of Jury & support from the Govt of India is a definite step towards unity & empowerment being met for the women in India."

Message From Initiator, Brand Icon & Envisionist - Radhika Sudhir

Each Woman has the power to inspire and empower each other. This platform motivates the Women Leaders, Achievers and Trendsetters recognizing resilience and to set an example for the generations to come.

The National Awards will be supported by Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai - Hon'ble Minister of State Women & Child Development, Govt Of India & Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon'ble Member of Parliament & ex-Union Minister, MSME - Govt of India. The event will also host eminent personalities like Padmashree Award winners such as Sindhutai Sapkal and Dr. Rohini Godbole accompanied by Dr. Punita Arora - Vice Admiral, PVSM, VSM - Indian Navy, Ex-Miss India Finalist - Shalini Arora K Kochhar, Celebrity Astro Numerologist Swetta Jumaani, alongside Radhika Sudhir leading as the Initiator, Brand Icon & Envisionist.

Women Who Lead National Awards 2021, will proudly announce some of the most path breaking & indispensable journeys of women in leadership & excellence roles. All the winners will receive a National Certificate & Trophy attested by the Chief Guest & Jury for the year.

Trell is India's largest lifestyle social commerce platform; enabling millions of Indians to create and consume relevant and meaningful content across categories like Fashion, Beauty, DIY, Health & Wellness, Movies & TV reviews, Food, Travel and many more in 10 regional languages. The platform has grown rapidly and has over 100 million downloads and 50 million monthly active users. In August 2020, Trell launched 'Shop' section, marking its foray into the social commerce segment and has over 600+ brands in beauty, wellness, fashion and mom & baby care categories.

Summentor Pro Sales & Marketing Consultants is a well established Start-up in the space of Consulting & Implementation, the firm is currently catering towards several development projects for MSME's, Start-up's, Rural Business, CSR, Manufacturing etc. The wide network of the firm with Govt of India, Institutions, Private Players in diverse business verticals, assure value add contact building & networking for revenue, expansion, marketing growth.

