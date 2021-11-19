TUTRRD launches an app to bridge the gap between after school tuitions and virtual education

TUTRRD, an online learning and teaching platform for K-12 that focuses on one on one interactive learning has launched their an app to bridge the gap between after school tuitions and virtual education.

The platform aims at bridging the gap between after school tuitions and virtual education by enabling teachers to conduct classes at their convenience and generate additional income for themselves, thereby providing personalized, convenient, and affordable learning solutions to the students from across all boards.

The announcement of the platform was done on Children's Day i.e. 14th November, 2021 through a webinar with the app going live on Android. The platform has on boarded over 500 teachers and aim to onboard around 5000 teachers by the end of this financial year in March 2022. The app is currently only available on .

Divya Tej Pereira, CEO & founder, TUTRRD said, "I strongly believe that teaching and learning should not be restricted to any geographical boundaries. When the educational system transitioned online, there was heavy reliance on technology to conduct classes. There was an increasing need to include the human element in this content-learning age. Moreover, the number of students were huge and personalization was becoming a challenge for the schools and colleges. That is how the idea of Tutrrd was born, where we focused on providing the personalized experience to learning that has been missing in the market."

"It has always been my vision to empower teachers to connect with students and ensure they have the technology and skills to make learning an exciting and fulfilling experience. With the pandemic, many teachers lost their jobs or their salaries were reduced due to the economic halt. In such situations, it is important to assist teachers to step into their power and increase their income. We provide a platform for teachers to provide their expertise in the most convenient and engaging manner," added Tej further.

The Tutrrd app provides a seamless user-experience, wherein students can book one-on-one personalized classes with the teachers based on their interest areas and educational needs. Dependency on private tuitions has proved to improve the performance of students at all levels of education. Therefore, the USP of the app is the personal touch that it provides to the students in their learning experience.

The app has helped rethink the idea of private tuitions, wherein the students can get personalized attention with the help of expert teachers in order to enhance their academic performance with 100% live interactive and one-on-one tutoring. The primary focus of teaching is on core academics. However, with the personalization, the teachers can assist in the complete holistic development of students, thereby increasing their disposable income.

India's online tutoring market offers more than just internet-based tutoring sites; it also offers tuition services that use virtual worlds for teaching and providing personalized virtual attention to students. Growth of the online tutoring market has been attributed to several factors, including adoption of higher studies, COVID-19 outbreak, and improved accessibility to technology. By 2022, the market is predicted to reach USD 9 billion.

