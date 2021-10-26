TVS Motor Company partners with Bahwan International Group, Sudarshan Venu marks partnership as a significant step to strengthen and expand presence in Iraq

TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, signed a tri-party deal arrangement with Bahwan International Group.

The signing ceremony was held today at Bahwan Internation Group, between Sheikh Ahmed Bahwan, Chairman Bahwan International Group and Mr Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director - TVS Motor Company in Muscat, Oman.

As per the tri-party deal arrangement, ARATA International FZC will be the new distributor. Building on this partnership, the groups will also explore other avenues of cooperation in Oman and India.

ARATA International FZC, registered in the UAE, is a subsidiary of Bahwan International Group (BIG) - Oman, having a strong presence in the MENA region. TVS Motor ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies globally with a presence in over 70 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director - TVS Motor Company said, "We are delighted to partner with a reputed group like 'BIG', to strengthen our presence in the MENA region. ARATA International FZC, a part of theBahwan International Group LLC (BIG), comes with rich experience, deep understanding, and vast industry knowledge. Iraq is an important market for us, and ARATA International FZC's extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner. This association with them is a significant step towards further expanding and bolstering TVS Motor Company's market presence in Iraq."

Bahwan International Group (ARATA International FZC)and their channel partners plan to operate more than 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company. The dealerships will include state of the art 3S dealership facilities in all the major cities of Iraq with after-sales service, and spare parts support in tier two cities to expand the TVS presence in Iraq.

Mr Abdullah Bahwan, Executive Director, Bahwan International Group Holding, said, "We are happy to join hands with a multinational brand like TVS Motor Company. This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a wide range of mobility solutions and will cater to the requirements of a broad range of customer segments in the country. The quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our strong understanding of the market will definitely create an impact in mobility space in Iraq."

TVS Motor Company's product portfolio available in Iraq includes; Two Wheeler- XL100 i-Touch XL100 Comfort, HLX150 series, TVS Ntorq, TVS Jupiter series, TVS Wego, TVS MAX125 and Three Wheeler-TVS King Deluxe Plus.

TVS Motor Company

We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. For more information, please visit

Bahwan International Group

Arata International FZC is the international operations arm of Oman based Bahwan International Group (BIG), operating in Oman, KSA, UAE, Iraq, and Libya with importation and distribution of brands like Nissan, Renault, Infiniti, Suzuki, Iveco, Changan, BAIC, Foton, Construction equipment brands like Case, New Holland and other franchises. Witha turnover of 2 Billion USD; the group has 2,500 employees and a sales volume of 40,000 cars and trucks per year in 5 countries. ARATA International FZC, registered in the UAE, is BIG's subsidiary and official Distributor for Nissan distribution, Sales and Aftersales in Iraq and Libya. For more information, please

This story is provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor