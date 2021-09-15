Tycoons Group, a premium real estate developer launches Tycoons Square in Kalyan

The time to seize infinite opportunities is here as Tycoons Group, one of the premium Real estate developers in Mumbai have launched the most sought after real estate destination Tycoons Square in Kalyan. Located at Khadakpada, Kalyan's first super-preferential and integrated lifestyle district.

On the launch, Shrikant Shitole, Founder and Managing Director, Tycoons Group said, "Tycoons Square is one of our most ambitious projects. We believe that Kalyan is a land of infinite opportunities and Tycoons Square will fulfil the customers need for a holistic and inclusive style of living with a high happiness quotient. With the ongoing and planned infrastructural developments in Kalyan, it is gradually becoming a preferred destination for homebuyers."

Tycoons Square is strategically located in the middle of Education Institutes, Social and Leisure zones along with public transport facilities surrounding it from all four sides, Tycoons Square consists of exquisite 1 and 2 BHK residences for the discerning buyers willing to live a premium lifestyle.

Tycoons Square is one of the region's most well-planned and integrated mix-use destination with iconic residential towers, a buzzing retail zone and an enriching commercial area. The new project is one of the chosen few integrated landmarks of Mumbai that has a highway passing through it, allowing it to create independent yet well-connected gated communities. It will provide the customers with the best of both worlds well-secured ecosystem and a buzzing lifestyle. Khadakpada is all set to be the most premium and prestigious address of the entire Northern MMR region.

Tycoons Square is a stone's throw away from the Kalyan Railway station with an easy access to the golden triangle of commercial nerve centres such as Kalyan-Thane-Navi Mumbai. The upcoming Metro Line 5 will further enhance the connectivity to the main city along with the proposed Greenfield highways that will boost connectivity between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

This will be in addition to the already existing Kalyan Station on the Central line that is being revamped soon to ensure easier travel and more opportunities.

Kalyan Ring Road, Airoli-Katai Expressway and Mankoli-Dombivali Link Road are fast tracked, this will connect the 3 large nodes of the Northern MMR region. Enhanced road connectivity with 6 economic hubs - Bhiwandi, Dombivali, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Thane - raises residential demand.

Planned developments in the city particularly the 'Smart City Project' will give the social infrastructure of the region a facelift. The finest of Kalyan's institutes are present in the vicinity such as Birla School and College, Mumbai University sub-campus and the soon to be ready BITS School of Management. For leisure and recreation, the presence of PVR Cinemax and Metro mall is just 10 minutes away from Tycoons Square.

Some of the amenities provided in Tycoons Square are podium garden, a clubhouse that consists of a well Equipped Gymnasium with Spa, Indoor and Outdoor Pool, Multipurpose Sports Court, Banquet Hall and Lawn.

There is a Dance Studio and Music Academy integrated in the catchment along with a buzzing commercial and retail district called Tycoons Bazzar. Other amenities include high speed elevators, power back-ups for common areas, solar water heating facility, CCTV monitoring and state-of-the-art security systems.

