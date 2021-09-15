Underwater Tunnel, VGP Marine Kingdom becomes largest walk-through aquarium in India

Located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, VGP Marine Kingdom becomes India's first ever and the largest walk-through aquarium. Covering an area of 7,500 sq. m., this aquarium is built adjacent to the VGP Universal Kingdom Theme & Water Park. This tunnel aquarium is the latest addition to the VGP ventures of amusement, water, and snow parks.

The 70-meter acrylic tunnel aquarium is the first of its kind in India that houses both freshwater fishes from mainland India and marine lives from the Indian Ocean. The marine population in the aquarium includes sharks, rays, and many more which also serve as a shelter to the marine species from the oceans of Indonesia and Malaysia. The five zones in the aquarium feature different marine environments like a rainforest, a gorge, mangrove, coastal and Deep Ocean. It is also home to an additional 35 acrylic display tanks, some of which are cylindrical. Besides entertainment, the aquarium is a means to witness aquatic creatures in their natural habitats and to spread marine consciousness among people.

Commenting on its extravagance and grandiosity, VGP Ravidas, MD of VGP Marine Kingdom remarks, "With this unique aquarium, we are trying to introduce the concept of edutainment in India. The aquarium is equipped with a teaching lab and classrooms to cater to young children. We plan to provide an immersive experience to our visitors in the underwater world. With this project, Indian tourists will no longer have to visit other countries to experience the new-age aquariums."

Every season, the expert team at the VGP Marine Kingdom is working tirelessly to install more innovative and engaging activities in the aquarium to attract a greater number of audiences. This includes a souvenir shop, food court, private underwater dining, scuba diving, a banquet hall overlooking the shark tank and an underwater luxury suite where young children and their parents will be able to spend some memorable time. It could be stated that with this walk-through aquarium, VGP is able to provide a time-worthy and educational source of entertainment to all Indian tourists looking for something qualitative.

