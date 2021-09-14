Uniphore expands its executive leadership team with a Global Chief Revenue Officer

, a leader in Conversational Automation, today announced that Ritesh Idnani has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience in technology, business services customer experience (CX), and contact centers, Idnani has worked across a wide range of businesses including startup, growth, and multi-billion-dollar enterprises. Idnani brings expertise in both services (applications, infrastructure, and process) and products (SaaS/ BPaaS/PaaS) and has worked in large public companies as well as in VC/PE backed private companies. Idnani was most recently with Tech Mahindra where he spent the last five years as the president of a $1.4 billion portfolio of businesses, which he grew at 7-8 times the industry growth rate with industry leading profitability. In addition to leading Tech Mahindra, he has been an independent advisor to Boards/CEOs and leadership teams of a number of public and private mid-size businesses. Idnani also spent 12+ years at Infosys (NYSE:INFY) where he helped scale the business from $100 million to $8 billion in revenue. As Uniphore's global Chief Revenue Officer, Idnani will report to Uniphore's CEO Umesh Sachdev and lead several global functions including worldwide sales, sales engineering, sales development, revenue operations, and global partnerships and alliances. "With a rapidly expanding global opportunity in front of us and a solid track record of execution, we are building out an organization that can fully capitalize on transforming businesses across multiple sectors," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore. "Ritesh is a recognized CX expert across industries and transforms global businesses with a unique ability to effectively mix strategy and execution to drive results. I am thrilled to have Ritesh join our team and I look forward to the results he will drive along with our world-class teams." "As enterprises continue their rapid digital transformation, they want to work with organizations who can leverage the latest AI and automation solutions to make a strategic difference in their business and enhance overall customer experience," said Ritesh Idnani, CRO of Uniphore. "Uniphore is an innovative organization that works with leading enterprises to deliver better business results through cutting edge technology. It's an exciting time to join the Uniphore team and I look forward to working with Umesh and the entire Uniphore family to help scale the business to the next level." Idnani has an MBA from the University of Delhi, where his focus areas were Finance and Marketing and has a post-graduate honors diploma in Systems Management. His Bachelor's degree is in Commerce, specializing in Economics and Accounting. Outside of work, he enjoys running, reading, and spending time with his wife and their twin sons.

