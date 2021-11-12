UniPin partners with Moonfrog Labs to add popular Indian games on their platform

After kicking off its operation in India this year, the leading digital entertainment enabler, UniPin, continues to expand its ties by partnering with Moonfrog Labs.

Moonfrog Labs is one of India's biggest Indian game publishers, which was founded in 2013 and is now part of Stillfront Group - a Nasdaq Stockholm listed enterprise. The two officially start the partnership on September 15th to make games such as Teen Patti Gold (TPG), Ludo Club and Carrom Gold available in UniPin.

As a leading game publisher, Moonfrog Labs has been known to develop various top-grossing mobile games in India and international markets. As its first major title game, Teen Patti Gold has become one of the nation's highest-grossing games with over 60 million active players. Meanwhile, the Carrom Gold game has steadily drawn more users with its realistic new 2021 fee disc pool format. Other than the aforementioned two, MoonfrogLabs also published popular games like Ludo Club, Warriors of Magic: Kalyug, and Jalebi.

This partnership is established with the intention to provide popular games to Indian audiences worldwide along with the other global games available on UniPin. UniPin works with some of the biggest game publishers globally and has provided a range of some of the most popular games on its platform supported by the most integrated payment options. The latest partnership was with miHoYo, to provide Genshin Impact in its platform in Southeast Asia. With this partnership, Moonfrog Labs gets access to new consumers in global and emerging markets

Ashadi Angas, CEO of UniPin Group, mentioned the massive Indian gaming market and the huge potential of it to be upscaled globally,

"There is a very large mobile gaming market in India, and games made by Indian game publishers like Moonfrog have a massive customer base in India and abroad. With this partnership, we intend to provide Indian customers with the games of their choice in a secure, fast, and easy method," added Ashadi.

UniPin and Moonfrog are also running special promotions to celebrate the partnership. The promotions will enable customers who purchase TeenPatti Gold chips/packs until 30th November to get bonus chips up to 3CR. All these offers will only be available exclusively in UniPin. All details regarding the partnership can be accessed officially at or Facebook page: UniPin India and Instagram @unipin_india.

Moonfrog was founded in late 2013 by a team of industry veterans with the mission of making mobile gaming inclusive in India. With successful games like Ludo Club, Jalebi and Teen Patti Gold, Moonfrog has learned not only to breathe life into evergreen family games but also continues to pioneer in the development of mobile games, like Baahubali and Kalyug. For more information, please visit .

UniPin (Universal Pin) is the leading digital entertainment enabler, with more than 28 million active users in 33 countries worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive range of payment channels, UniPin provides electronic pins (UniPin Credit) that can be used in various games from various game publishers. For more information, please visit http://corp.unipin.com.

