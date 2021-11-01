Urban Platter launches their Meatless Range on World Vegan Day

Urban Platter, a one-stop shop for all gourmet and culinary requirements across every cuisine and category provides consumers with accessible and convenient choices for any and every culinary need along with the luxury of a delightful shopping experience on their website.

What initially started 6 years ago as an e-Commerce venture now has dominated the space and has a wide retail presence in over 700+ retail touch points across India.

And on World Vegan Day, they have now decided to conquer a new space in the Vegan market - the frozen meatless space with the launch of their Meatless plant-based range starting with the Meatless Burger patties. This is a product line designed and made in India, with a deep understanding of consumer preferences and product innovation. Made with Soy protein, there is 11 grams of protein, 8 grams of fat, 9 grams of fiber and no preservatives - this seems like the picture perfect burger. And what is more - the taste is so similar that an avid meat eater would get bewildered and would never believe it is plant-based and meatless!

"Meatless Burgers by Urban Platter is an incredibly exciting moment for us! Launching this product on World Vegan Day further reinforces our commitment to empowering our customers with a choice of products and ingredients which help them make an effortless switch to a sustainable, healthy lifestyle. The plant-based vegan market in India is hungry for diverse options, especially in protein alternatives and we're just getting started here," said Chirag Kenia, Founder of Urban Platter.

In fact, Urban Platter plans to launch many more in the meatless and vegan space and soon venture into a range of dairy alternatives as well.

"Within the Meatless ecosystem, we've got a range of burgers, sausages, snacks and a plethora of exciting options in our pipeline. You can also expect us to soon launch a range of Vegan Mayonnaises and Vegan Butter. Clearly, the consumers are demanding more and in a country as diverse as India, there can't be enough products, especially in such an innovative space. We'll continue to delight and deliver our customers with a wide variety of products in the plant-based dairy and protein alternatives space," said Kenia.

Urban Platter has become to go-to for many homes in and across India simply because of the ease and convenience of their user-friendly website and the wide range of their offerings especially during the pandemic. One can complete their entire household's grocery and culinary needs on the Urban Platter website and get it delivered to their doorstep in record time. However, India as a country has seen a major shift in consumer mindsets to healthier foods and that was the birth of the vegan movement.

"The pandemic has reinforced our faith in our core values of high-quality, plant-based ingredients, and being in the D2C space has been positively rewarding for our business. We'll be shortly foraying into physical stores and that is indeed a key milestone for the company. That apart, today, the Urban Platter brand is now available pan-India, and it's extremely humbling to see the consumer response and retailer's faith in our products, vision and brand," said Kenia.

With a team of 175+ people today, and with physical operations in 4 cities of India and having recently raised a Series A round of capital from a vision-aligned strategic investor, Urban Platter seems to be well-capitalized and poised to keep their growth momentum robust and continue to dominate various sectors of the packaged food and beverage industry.

Over the next few months, the Urban Platter brand should further be available across more physical retail touch points with aggressive omnichannel marketing push to enable more consumers to discover our vision and product line. We look forward to following the new moves they make revolutionizing the culinary and gourmet food sector. After all, their tag line reads - "Nothing brings people together like Simply Good Food!"

Meatless Burger Patties, MRP - INR 600, pack of 2 patties 115g each.

Available online through the Urban Platter website with delivery in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

