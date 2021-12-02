US-based, The Analyst Agency invites Indians to participate in its Global Market Research Panel

People are always on the lookout to earn extra money, be it by doing small business on the side or doing extra hours at work. The online world has opened up some real opportunities to make money from the comfort of your home, or on the go.

US based The Analyst Agency, one of the premier business and consumer market research firms, have announced the global soft launch of their proprietary, Global Market Research Panel. The market research firm is inviting Indians to be part of the global market research compes to get opportunities to take online surveys, share their opinions during a focus group, or give in-depth interviews. The initial focus will be New York State; Ontario, Canada; and the entire country of India, with initial outreach in Mumbai and later on reaching out to other parts of the country.

The firm conducts all kinds of market research on behalf of clients around the world, both for business to business and consumer-facing orgzations. The Analyst Agency through their third-party partners has the ability to recruit qualified research subjects via targeted mobile and digital advertising, as well as through their panel partners with over 60 million opted-in participants around the world. Creating their own proprietary panel will only enhance their abilities to deliver custom quality intelligence to their clients.

Steven Czyrny, Founder, The Analyst Agency shared, "India is very likely going to become one of the top 3 largest economies in the world, and with their talented and hard-working people, as well as the cost of doing business there-we think it is a great place to launch our panel because we sense many compes are going to set up more operations in India and understanding the various markets in India is going to be critical to those compes, so we think this panel will be a great way to expand The Analyst Agency brand and to help people in India make some extra money or earn rewards for helping in important research projects."

Steven Czyrny and The Analyst Agency will partner with large retail compes to offer great benefits to those who participate in their research in addition to cash or gift cards. The Analyst Agency has identified India as a strategic location for them to grow their client base, but also for their panel due to the anticipated growth of their economy and increase in population and diversity.

The types of research panel members will be able to participate in include short and long form online surveys, online or in-person focus groups, phone or video interviews, as well as shopper intercept surveys, user experience testing, and observational research on behalf of advertising agencies, healthcare compes, consumer packaged goods, schools, fashion/retail, and more. Steven Czyrny further adds, "This global panel will allow us to deliver greater cost savings, intelligence, and quality control to our clients looking to conduct research around the world. In addition, we take pride in knowing that we can help people earn some extra money by taking the time to participate in different kinds of market research projects."

The Analyst Agency was founded in 2011 by Steven Czyrny, a research and business development professional who has direct experience managing projects for both startups and large corporations. Starting as a boutique digital marketing agency, The Analyst Agency has grown to become an award winning, global research, marketing, and technology advisory services firm with locations in the United States, Canada, and India. In 2017, they appropriately rebranded as The Analyst Agency to reflect their full service business analysis, qualitative and quantitative research, and unique problem solving services. Compes contact them when they need actionable insights, business process improvements, and digital transformation. In 2020, they were named a Top Consumer Research Company in Quirk's Magazine and featured by Clutch.co and GoodFirms. Whether you want to start a business, acquire new customers, or transform your operations, they can help.

