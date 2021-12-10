V21 Group office inaugurated by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition - Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis

V21 Group spearheaded by Krishna Pandya along with co-founders Ravindra Bhegade, Yuvraj Manickam, Ajay Thote, Parag Mehta, Ranjan Biswas and Gaurav Chauhan, having offices in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurgaon and Baroda today inaugurated its sprawling new office at Baner at the hands of Hon. Ex-Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition- Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

V21 has grown and diversified its business into various segments. The company has set outstanding benchmarks by winning numerous National and International awards and has crossed an Order book of over Rs.150 crores within 3 years of establishment and are aiming to achieve the Rs.1000/- crores Business club.

Speaking during the launch Krishna Pandya, Founder & CEO - V21 Group said along with Co-Founders Ravindra Bhegade, Yuvraj Manickam, Ajay Thote, Parag Mehta, Ranjan Biswas and Gaurav Chauhan, "It gives us immense pleasure to have our new office inaugurated at the hands of our Ex Chief Minister Hon Shri Devendra Fadnavisji. We started with 1 employee and have grown to over 150 professionals across 5 locations of India and 7 companies under V21 Group in a short span of 3 years. It instils the fact that we are on the right track and we are looking at joining the Rs.1000 cr. business Club soon with the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Services provided by V21 Group are Real Estate Sales & Marketing Consultancy, JV/JD/DM Structure, Project Funding & Finance, Residential, Commercial &Industrial construction, Interior Fit-out, Agriculture and Contract Farming, AR/ VR / MR and Virtual Next Gen Technologies and Healthcare Products. We have fortunate to associate and work for global giants Like; General Motors, General Electrical, Microsoft Group, L &T, Mumbai Metro, Cerence India, Nunance India, Harper Collins and Country all Top Developers like Godrej, Mahindra, Shapoorji Paloonji, K Raheja, Purvankaraand many more ...

We would like to sincerely thank Shri Devendra Fadnavisji, our Associate developers, partners, esteemed clients and our entire V21 team for gracing this occasion with their presence.

