Vedanta partners with the Indian Government to showcase India's growth potential at Dubai Expo 2020

Vedanta Resources, one of the world's leading diversified natural resources companies in India, announced its partnership with the Indian Government to celebrate the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, also India's 75th year of Independence at the India pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020.

The six-month-long celebration commences on the 1st of October 2021 in Dubai.

India is at the cusp of economic transformation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a vision that, in the coming years, the nation will grow from a USD 2.6 trillion to a USD 5 trillion economy and then eventually become a USD 10 trillion. The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase the resurgent India marching to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

To complement this vision, Vedanta will be showcasing India opportunities in the Sustainability and Natural resources sector and bringing to life India's growth opportunities through the celebration of India's self-reliance vision.

The added focus will be on harnessing the trade links between India and UAE by reinforcing economic visions and complementing human resources to enhance the robust and promising partnership between India and the UAE.

Commenting on the partnership with the Indian Government and one of the first investors in the India pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman, Vedanta, stated, "My message is to invest in India. The time is now. In the next 25 years, India will be the growth engine of the global economy, like China was in previous decades. Not only is India a large market, but it also has tremendous human resource capital. Prime Minister Modi's vision of self-reliance with strong reforms in place charts a clear growth path for India's opportunity. UAE and India share a rich cultural and business heritage. Both countries have a lot to share and offer each other. A strong partnership will bring new vigor in making Asia a global business hub and lead the world economy in the 21st century."

The gist of the Indian pavilion: The Expo is a technological marvel that will capture the vibrant Indian culture and its heritage besides the capabilities and opportunities that it presents as a global economic hub to domestic and foreign investors. The India Pavilion will see participation from several Indian states who will be displaying their culture, tradition and tremendous business opportunities along with the top corporate groups from India and the public sector companies. Many prominent government ministers, officials, and celebrities are set to visit India Pavilion during the six months of Expo 2020, which will also host many cultural events.

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals companies with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has contributed to India's growth story, currently contributing 1 percent of India's GDP.

The company is among the top private sector contributors to the exchequer, with the highest ever contribution of INR 42,560 Crore in FY 2019. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and the environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities.

The company has been conferred the CII-ITC Sustainability Award, the FICCI CSR Award, Dun & Bradstreet Awards in Metals & Mining, and certified as a Great Place to Work. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

