Veeva strengthens leadership team with addition of general manager for Vault Quality in India

(NYSE: VEEV) today announced a new leadership hire to deliver leading services that accelerate innovation for the global life sciences industry.

Varadarajan "Raj" Srinivasan has been appointed as general manager, Vault Quality, India starting December 6th.

"India is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of pharmaceutical products by volume globally. We see a significant opportunity to accelerate the shift to digital and process automation across manufacturing and quality for the Indian pharma industry," said SnehalSrikrishna, senior director, strategy - manufacturing and quality, Veeva Systems.

Raj Srinivasan is a strategic business leader and partner in the life sciences industry. Raj joins Veeva Systems from Navitas Life Sciences, where he served several large global and India-based pharmaceutical companies. He played a strategic role in helping organisations move from paper-based processes to digital systems for greater efficiency and compliance.

"International exports of life-saving drugs, vaccines, and biologics require ongoing compliance to evolving regulations. Ensuring medicines are not only safe and effective but also accessible and affordable worldwide, demands operational excellence in manufacturing and quality," said Raj Srinivasan, general manager, Vault Quality, India. "I am excited to support the Indian Pharma industry to help accelerate quality transformation, leveraging Veeva's Vault Quality Suite."

The Vault Quality Suite includes ,, , , , , , and to automate and harmonize manufacturing & quality processes globally. All parties - biopharma, generics, contract manufacturers, and other suppliers - achieve greater visibility and control by accessing a single authoritative source for quality documents and data.

"Today many pharma companies are adopting modern cloud-based technologies to drive operational efficiencies in key quality processes such as batch release, which can help accelerate the delivery of life-saving medicines to patients in need. This is what Veeva aims to help the industry achieve," adds Srikrishna.

Going forward Raj will be responsible for building a large cross-functional team focused on driving customer success with Veeva's Vault Quality solutions in India. He will be adding to Veeva's existing local team of over 100+ employees currently serving both India-based and global pharma customers.

Additional Information

For more information about Veeva Vault Quality, visit:

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn:

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter:

Like Veeva on Facebook:

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor