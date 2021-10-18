Vertex Solutions becomes the top vendors of India's leading solar energy company to deliver end-to-end technological solutions

Rajasthan's Well known Renewable energy solutions provider, Vertex Solution has become one of the top vendors Of India's Top Renewable energy company Like Adani solar, Avaada Energy, TATA solar and Renew Power to bring a Fresh vantage point in Business Solutions in Renewable energy and Civil engineering projects.

Vertex Solutions is an innovative oriented group which is supported by an expert panel of technocrats that delivers the best fit end to end solutions required by industry.

The firm has additionally diversified their services to a wide range of activities viz engineering and civil procurement and contracting of solar energy.

' experienced team specializes in electrical contracting work for commercial, retail and industrial clients ranging from large blue chip companies to small and medium enterprises.

Established by visionary entreprenuer, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, the firm holds in-depth knowledge and expertise in the field under the supervision of its founder.

Deependra says that his passion for renewable energy spawns from the fact that renewable energy is one of the significant contributors to boosting the country's economy and generating jobs, and recently Vertex Solution crossed 10 crore turnover.

He further adds that adopting renewable sources of energy is a healthier option. He claims it is high time we start living peacefully with nature for the sanity of itself and humankind. Additionally, he has provided job opportunities for the youth of his village Sarai and has become the Youth icon of Rajasthan.

Speaking about his venture, Deependra Singh Shekhawat says, "It is our commitment to these that determines our resolution for excellence. This is the driving force for Vertex to be the leading solutions provider in the region, to be the partner of choice for all customers and enterprises by satisfying their vision and requirements earned through our integrity and quality of work. This will be years of hard work but I am confident that our core values of professionalism, honesty, integrity and transparency will take us there. Vertex has a lot of potential to reach great heights. There are a lot of brands and solutions out in the market, and we do work in partnership alongside them but over and above that, it is our team's technical competence and experience that determines our course through the years. Much of Vertex's strategies and plans rely on building up local competencies and sustaining that through home grown technical ingenuity".

The firm envisions to be the leading provider and high-integrity partner as service provider and possess complete solutions enabling to achieve organizations vision and goals.

