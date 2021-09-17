VideoMeet unveils Auto Support for large meeting mode

National,VideoMeet, the Made in India videoconferencing application looking at corporate adopting a blend of remote and hybrid work models; has introduced a useful feature called Auto Support especially for larger meetings.

In times, when team collaboration, ideation and coordination have become a challenging task the Indian videoconferencing application has incorporated this feature in their application on both modes web and mobile.

This feature is activated in meetings and web conferences when the speakers' number exceeds to the pre-set number by host. With the usage of this feature, a mid-level concert, or a company's general meeting can be easily organized on this application. The host has control over interchanging attendees to a panelist speaker and vice versa.

It gives a free hand to the host for making such important decisions. Once a member from audience becomes the speaker features of muting and unmuting are provided along with the video viewing option.

Elaborating upon this feature, Dr. Ajay Data, Founder, VideoMeet said, "Our motive is to bring maximum flexibility with the inclusion of this powerful feature, more and more workplaces are shifting to hybrid working models, this would make a group of people physically present together at one place with few of them positioned remotely. In order to ensure balanced communication, our auto support feature will prove effective in maintaining two-way communication with ease of accessibility."

The application expects to grow its user base by over three-fold to around 5 lakh by 2022. The feature of breakout rooms was also introduced by VideoMeet recently which allowed the host to split his/her VideoMeet meeting into multiple separate small sessions or rooms. The options provided both manual and automated adjustable countdown timers to users to re-join the main meeting.

The USP of VideoMeet remains that a user can join the meeting via browser easily without the hassle of installing the application in their system. Live captioning is also available for the users in Hindi and English languages for a seamless conference experience. The characters in close captioning appear at the speed at which the user speaks, which is highly efficient and well-coordinated. Playback feature in application enables participants to watch the pre-recorded sessions and meetings. It gives control to the host for managing and scheduling the entire playback for smooth communication.

VideoMeet was one of the top 10 contenders to receive a Certificate of Appreciation from the Ministry of IT and Electronics, Government of India in' Made in India Video Conferencing Innovation Challenge'. VideoMeet App without compromising on video resolution auto adjusts the resolution and sound as per the network bandwidth of each user through the powerful in-built AI. For corporate functioning, the entire VideoMeet solution can also be installed on premises of corporate.

This story is provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor