Vishal Garg who fired 900 employees on Zoom Call 'takes time off with immediate effect'

Vishal Garg, the Indian-origin CEO of Better.com, came into the limelight after firing 900 employees on Zoom Call. This is the first time employees were fired during an online meeting. After a video of this went viral on social media, many criticized Garg's action. After that, action has been taken against Vishal Garg. The company has sent CEO Vishal Garg on compulsory leave. The news came from an email from a US digital mortgage company. Vishal Garg has been replaced by Kevin Ryan, the company's chief financial officer. Kevin is also responsible for reporting to the board.

Vishal Garg had fired 900 employees from Zoom Call in 3 minutes. His video went viral on social media. After that, angry reactions started erupting from all over the world. The company then decided to send Vishal Garg on leave. The company has assigned the responsibility of leadership and cultural assessment along with the board to an independent third party. Better.com has not yet commented on the matter.

This is not the first time that anyone has been fired. But this is the first time that 900 employees have been fired through zoom call. Many employees of the company were hurt by Vishal Garg's decision. The video spread on social media. After that, Vishal Garg apologized for the act.

Vishal Garg is the founder and CEO of Better.com. This company is a digital first home ownership company. According to Garg's bio on LinkedIn, he is also a founding partner of One Zero Capital, an investment company. Vishal Garg, meanwhile, rose to prominence earlier this year during covid period when he donated Rs 15 crore for online education to students in New York schools. The money was used to provide facilities like iPads, internet, books, dresses for poor children.