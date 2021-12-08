Volvo, Uber, Titan, Tata Power, Shoppers Stop, ITC Infotech and DBS Bank among top 25 PoSH Compliant Workplaces in India

KelpHR, a pioneering organisation that aims to build workplaces that are safe, happy, and inclusive through best-in-class HR practices, has announced its 2021 list of the winning organisations that are compliant with PoSH or Prevention of Sexual Harassment laws and practices.

Among the winners of the second edition of the PoSH Awards® 2021 For India's Top 25 Safest Workplaces organised by KelpHR are top Indian corporates like Volvo, Uber, Titan, Tata Power, Shoppers Stop, ITC Infotech and DBS Bank.

The winners were judged on various parameters including PoSH compliance, Case handling, Training and Sensitization, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Internal committees and Workplace Safety for employees within and outside the office, consultants, contractors and visitors, etc. This year's top 25 Safest workplaces were judged on two-level detailed evaluation that supports both transparency and objectivity, using a sophisticated digital infrastructure.

A virtual ceremony will felicitate India's top 25 safest workplaces on December 9, 2021 and will have guest speakers like Flavia Agnes - the Indian women's rights lawyer and author, Aparna Piramal - renowned thought leader on business, design & workplaces, and Harish Iyer (he/she) - one of the impleaders in the historic section 377 case, talk about how relevant PoSH compliance is to create a safe and inclusive work environment.

They will also highlight the new challenges at workplaces due to the pandemic, throwing light on how companies are innovating to make workplaces a safe space that focuses on people, design, and a place where employees feel a sense of inclusion and belonging.

Among members of the eminent jury are Mabi Taipodia Jini - Member Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women; Rituparna Chatterjee - Deputy Asia Editor, The Independent; Indira Rangarajan - Digital Content Head, Mirchi; Gauri Das - TEDx Speaker and Meghana Shrinivas- CEO - TrustIn, an award-winning startup that empowers companies to build safer cultures through a secure, sensitive SaaS system for PoSH implementation.

The KelpHR PoSH Awards were instituted in 2020 to recognize and honour organisations that work relentlessly towards creating happy and safe workplaces.

The KelpHR PoSH Awards® 2021 awards ceremony will be broadcast live through a streaming link, which will be made available through KelpHR's social media links. The event on December 9 (Thursday) will begin at 6.45 PM.

Organisations who want to attend the live event can register on:

.

The winner's list is as follows -

1. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - ABC Consultants Private Limited

2. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - Arohan Financial Services Limited

3. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - DBS Bank India Ltd.

4. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - Eka Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

5. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - FlexiLoans

6. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - IKS Health Pvt. Ltd.

7. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo)

8. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - ITC Infotech India Ltd.

9. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - K Raheja Corp

10. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - Letrim Intelligence Services Pvt. Ltd.

11. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - NGK Spark Plugs India Pvt. Ltd.

12. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - OEC India Services Pvt. Ltd.

13. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - SE2 Digital Service LLP

14. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - Shoppers Stop Ltd.

15. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - Square Panda India

16. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - TA Digital

17. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - TaeguTec India Private Limited

18. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - Tata Power

19. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - Thoughtworks India

20. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - Titan Company Limited

21. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - Uber

22. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - Virtusa Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd.

23. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - VisionSpring Foundation

24. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - Volvo Group India

25. Kelp HR PoSH Awards 2021 - WNS Global Services Private Ltd.

KelpHR was incorporated in 2013 with the vision to build workplaces that are safe, happy and inclusive. With the core belief that happy employees make productive teams, team KelpHR set out on a mission to enable organisations to set new benchmarks not only in terms of best HR practices but also in terms of overall organizational performance.

KelpHR is a pioneer in simplifying the legal complexities in the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the workplace (PoSH) and along the way, aims to demystify the less understood subject of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (D, E&I).

By 2019, KelpHR had become synonymous with safe and happy workplaces; so, it was only natural that customers reached out to discuss the emotional/mental well-being of their employees. Responding to the needs of Clients and Society, KelpHR branched out into designing effective Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) to ensure the mental well-being of employees.

