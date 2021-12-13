Von Wellx Germany launches Diabetic Footwear!

Of the 16 million Americans with diabetes, 25 percent develop foot problems related to the disease.

Diabetes causes nerve damage(diabetic neuropathy), that causes pain and make youlose feeling in your feet. This can cause cuts, wounds, infections without knowing it.

Diabetes also lowers the amount of blood flow in your feet thus making it hard for a wound/infection to heal. It can cause gangrene,thus amputations. Good foot care is very important to prevent this.

Footwear play an important role in diabetic foot care. Diabetic Footwear should provide the necessary benefits like increased blood circulation and nerves sensation, wide toe box, massaging to reduce pressure in the areas of the foot most susceptible to pain, anti-fungal, minimal or seamless stitching etc.

Von Wellx Germany diabetes shoes are based on international patented reflex zones technology. It was invented by famous German Dr Walter Mauch.

Based on Reflexology the elevations works by massaging the pressure points where nerves of important diabetic organs - pancreas, liver, kidney, spleen and etc. end in your feet. It is just like walking barefoot on grass thus increasing blood circulation and oxygen. Due to the stimulation of the feet's reflex-zones, the nerve sensation in the feet are alsoactivated. It is about science, proved by decades of work, practice and research of pioneers like Dr Ingham, Hanne Marquardt and Dr. med. Walter Mauch. Also Von Wellx has additional benefits.

SEPARATE BOX

Reflex Zone Massage Increases Blood Flow

Reflex Zone Massage increases nerve sensation

Special Pressure Absorbing Insoles - Reduce joint stress. Even Weight distribution prevents calluses & corn formation

Wide Toe Box - Does not squeeze toes or restrict blood supply. Also accommodate bunions.

Adjustable - Accommodates any swelling and avoids any pressure.

Firm Heel Counter - Provides Lateral and medial foot stability & grip

Anti Fungal, bacterial treatment - Avoid Infections

Seamless Padded Lining & Minimum joints - Prevents blisters, friction & shoe bite and maximum comfort

After being sold in 80 countries and satisfying over 100 million customers has now come to India. It's available at Metro & Mochi shoe stores across India.

This story is provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor