WAC People Council awards Uttar Pradesh's renowned homeopathic doctor with International Prestigious Award 2021

World Against Corruption (WAC) People Council and WAC Global Human Rights Foundation (Maharashtra) awarded renowned Dr Bhasker Sharma with the International Prestigious Award 2021 on 29 August 2021 along with prize money of one lakh rupees for his contribution to the field of medicine and health.

Dr Vijay D Bajaj and Dr Jyoti V Bajaj, founders of WAC organisation India felicitated USA Presidential award winner Dr Sharma, an award-winning and widely recognised homeopathic doctor of Uttar Pradesh.

The International Prestigious Award 2021 was the second award ceremony organised by WAC Global Human Rights Foundation. Several notable dignitaries graced the occasion including Parin Somani, London based International philanthropist; Dr Sheela Sharma, Mumbai based renowned social activist; Kunal Singh Rajput, Bollywood actor and Rameshwar Sharma, MLA from Huzur.

The International Prestigious Award 2021 also recognised India's Best Motivational Speaker Bhuppendra Singh Raathore (BSR), Bollywood Choreographer and Actor Sandip Soparrkar, Best Music Director Ramshankar, Best TV Anchor Charul Malik, Best Bollywood Actor Amit Lekhwani, Abstract Artist Manoj Kachangal, Tollywood Film Writer K Janaradhana Maharshi, Best Bollywood Photographer Paras Sharma and more for their commendable work in the field of social development of the country.

Dr Vijay Bajaj, Founder, WAC People Council said, "We created the International Prestigious Award to felicitate the notable members of our society who are performing exemplary work for the social development of India. We extend our heartfelt greetings and recognise the contribution of US Presidential Award winner Dr Bhaskar Sharma in the field of medicine and as a great doctor of Uttar Pradesh."

WAC People Council and WAC Global Human Rights Foundation is a Maharashtra based non-profit foundation registered under Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Govt. of India who help provide educational support to poor students belonging to economically disadvantaged sections; child labours, disabled, orphans and semi-orphans.

It also provides opportunities to women and children to develop skills and harness talents that help them generate a sustainable income and be independent, with time and age.

Apart from this, Dr Bhasker sharma has received many such awards such as Presidential Active Lifestyle Award and Presidential Youth Fitness Award along with gold medal by former President of America, Donald Trump. Additionally, Google has also given him a certificate of best research scholar.

Dr Sharma has also received prize money of twenty thousand rupees along with the Sarjana Award from the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav.

Apart from this, awards like - Dr Samuel Hahnemann International Award London, Senior Homeopathic International Award Singapore, Dr Allen International Award Thailand, Dr Kent International Award Malaysia, Global Icon Personality of Homeopathy Dubai, Homeopathy Shiromani, International Award Muscat, Star of Homeopathy Award London, Global Environmental Award Philippines, Sahitya Ratna Award Canada, Best Homeopathy Award Nigeria, Global Icon Personality Award Africa, International Peace Award Indonesia, Doctoral Award Algeria, Homeo Bhushan Kathmandu, Homeopathy Sri Goa, Homeopathy Ratna, Best Homeopathic Doctor of the Year 2020 by WAC Book of Records International, Medical Ratna Award - are some of his accolades.

In the pleasure of receiving the award, notable dignitaries like Dr Kelvin Morgan (West Africa), Dr Mario C Lucero (Philippines), Amb Prof Buhari Isah (Nigeria), Dr Nirankar Nath Tiwari (Founder of Shri Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Foundation ), Dr Amit, Dr Sumit, Dr Manoj Sharma, Virendra Sharma, Surendra Giri, Ramfer Yadav, Krishna Kumar Pathak, Santosh Kumar, Mahesh Kumar, Sanjay Tripathi, Krishna Lal Yadav, Mamta Upadhyay, Bilal Ahmed, Aman Srivastava, Safatullah, Mukesh Vishwakarma, and Ankush Prajapati have congratulated him.

This story is provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor