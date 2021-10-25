Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero - India applications invited

Glocal Teen Hero is promoted by CYDA in India.

This is to celebrate the teenagers who are doing something beyond their academics and are active to create a positive effect in their society.

It is a platform for teenagers to share their initiation, creativity, and enthusiasm, which will then motivate them and more of the other teenagers in the nation to develop entrepreneurial thinking.

Glocal Teen Hero program is designed to recognise dedicated, passionate, and innovative teenagers. This is the third edition of this program. This will be held in Bengaluru in December 2021

In 2020, Glocal Teen Hero - India was successful in recognising fantastic teenagers from India. They are:

1. Vivaan Kabir (The winner of GTH Hero 2020 from India) - a youth activist and founder of the South Asian Youth X-Change, which is the first multilateral youth e-summit connecting student leaders from 8 countries.

2. Saumya Tomar - a young activist, serving as the Youngest Community Well-Being Ambassador 2020-2021 at Light Up India

3. Rohan Kodag - a young environmentalist, and is pursuing his passion by working with Eco-Logic Foundation (ELF) actively

4. Ratneshwaran Maheswaran - a young Technopreneur. His work and innovations focus on the mental health of younger generations and identify the state of mind of an individual using Artificial intelligence

5. Kanhaiya Varshney - Educationist and founder "Dauntless Foundation", which empowers underprivileged children with quality education

6. Aditi Jain - a young innovator who is passionate about developing mobile apps to solve global issues and Technovation Gold Medalist

This program acts as an excellent platform for teenagers to network with delegates from various industries in India. It is an opportunity of a lifetime, not only to the winner but all the applicants, finalists and other teenagers, to develop themselves through networking, collaboration and pooling of opportunities.

In order to bring fantastic teenagers together, Glocal Nepal has partnered with Wai Wai and CYDA.

"We have come across to South Asia to find the exceptional teenagers and provide them a platform to showcase their initiation so that they can be empowered and motivated to be the change-maker," said Asish Thakur from Glocal Nepal.

This is an opportunity for Teens to demonstrate their talents and get opportunities to meet up best minds. Past winners have excelled in their academics as well as innovations and doing fantastic contributions to society. This year too, we are looking for fantastic teen heroes," said Matthew Mattam, CEO, CYDA India.

The juries include Vandana Chavan, Member of Parliament, Varun Chaudhary, Executive Director, CG Corp Global, Matthew Mattam, CEO, CYDA (Centre for Youth Development and Activities), Prof. Ujjwal Kumar Chowdhary, Secretary, Global Media Education Council and Ipsita Das, Senior Manager, Tata Sustainability Group.

The application is free and can be filled online at

.

The deadline for the application is November 4, 2021.

