Walnut demand increases this festive season, Chilean walnuts ruling the market

Research says that Walnuts are useful for the recovery and prevention of Covid-19 and have reportedly been in high demand.

Walnuts are nuts rich in antioxidants, omega 3 acids and a good source of protein and vitamin B.

These walnuts have recently seen a good rise in demand where people have started consuming walnuts in a good quantity.

People have been found to pay a good amount for the best quality of Walnuts and have stopped compromising on the pricing of the products; this also has shown a rise in the increase of sales of Chilean walnuts, and slowly Californian walnuts have started losing their charm. Chilean walnuts are said to be the best quality globally, and consumers have started a high buying of the same.

Alongside, walnuts are also beneficial in reducing the bad cholesterols and helping deal with the same. Walnuts are also said to be good for the heart and decrease heart risks.

The Chilean walnuts have more aroma and high yield and good quality than other types of walnuts.

Festive corner being around the corner, we believe there is going to be a good supply and demand of the very famous pick me up snack, the walnuts.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor