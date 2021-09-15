Wedding Diaries by Hilton launched

Hilton India announced the launch of Wedding Diaries - to offer guests getting married a bespoke and an exemplary experience and create everlasting memories of their wedding.

A wedding is considered amongst the most intimate and once in a lifetime experience. Wedding Diaries by Hilton will ensure that the entire journey from planning to executing all events is in perfect sync with desired expectations of the guest.

Hilton has also formed a Wedding Advisory Board consisting of well-reputed wedding planners from across the country to assist guests with contemporary ideas to curate the finest wedding experience. The advisory also serves as a think tank that consistently works with the Hilton team towards innovation in the space.

"Weddings Diaries offers our guests an opportunity to visualize and co-create their dream wedding with our wedding specialists and have it flawlessly executed. From conceptualizing a theme wedding, or being advised by our wedding planner partners, to having our culinary team prepare and layout nostalgia via food on the table, we will cater to all aspects of organizing a bespoke wedding," said Manish Tolani, Commercial Director and Vice President, Hilton India.

Whether the wedding locale is a charming riverside venue or a grand ballroom or even nestled amidst the serene Western Ghats, Hilton hotels have the perfect wedding venues for all guests in India.

To commemorate the launch, Hilton is also offering a Wedding Bliss limited-time offer valid until 31st October for events booked until 31st March 2022. This package offers a Bridal suite along with in-room breakfast and comes with additional benefits such as:

* The hotel will organize a photoshoot venue, offer sparkling wine and appetizers to the couple.

* The couple will also receive triple Hilton Honors points which can be redeemed to book their honeymoon or a much-needed 'Just Us' break after the wedding. To know more, visit .

Be it the engagement, bachelor or bachelorette party, bridal shower, Pre-wedding cocktails, traditional wedding ceremony, reception, guests' services, and management or curated menus, Wedding Diaries by Hilton captures every aspect of the wedding journey. Several benefits come along when planning a wedding with Hilton, such as:

* Dedicated wedding specialist along with an experienced team who truly understand the nuances and importance of each ritual and event leading up to the wedding.

* A premium 'monogram' fine dining menu featuring chefs and cuisines from across our award-winning restaurants in India and APAC.

* Range of customised amenities such as in-room Barat welcome hamper, dedicated check-in desk, customised key cards, luggage tags, and bath amenities for guests.

* Personalised amenities, wedding logo on the linen, in-suite breakfast for the couple to name a few.

