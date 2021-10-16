What is Masked Aadhaar Card ?, check out the benefits

Nowadays, Aadhar card is required for every government job. Aadhar card is considered as the most valid proof of identity. Only Aadhar card is required to open a bank account or issue a passport, avail of any government scheme or other work.

(What is Masked Aadhaar card? How to download Masked Aadhaar card) Aadhar card has a unique 12 digit number. The entire details of the cardholder's identity is recorded in these 12 digits. Since Aadhar card is a very important document, it should be used very carefully. With this, masked Aadhaar cards are now coming. Your initial 8 numbers are hidden in the masked Aadhaar card. This initial number is cross-marked as 'xxxx-xxxx'. So the last 4 numbers appear.

The advantage of a masked Aadhar card is that even if you lose your Aadhar card, it will not be misused by an unknown person. Also, you can convert your old Aadhar card into a masked Aadhar card. This work can be done easily online. Alternatively, you can download regular and masked Aadhar cards by logging on to eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

How to download Aadhar Card?

- First go to eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

- Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number after visiting the website.

- If you want a masked Aadhaar card, select that option.

- Type the captcha code given on the screen.

- Then put the OTP on your mobile screen and submit.

- After entering OTP, you will see Aadhar card details and download options on the screen.

How to verify Aadhar card?

- First login to the direct link uidai.gov.in/verify.

- When the page opens, you will see a text box in front of you. Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number.

- Then enter the captcha code.

- Then click on the Verify button.

- A message will be displayed on the page that your Aadhaar number is correct. Verify the Aadhaar number mentioned in it.

- Your private details will also appear on this page.

How to connect PAN card with Aadhar card?

- Login to the official website of the Income Tax Department at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

- Here you will see the option to link Aadhaar. Click on it.

- Then fill in your PAN number, Aadhaar number, your name in the box below.

- Then look carefully at the captcha code and fill in the box.

- After filling all the information, click on the option linked to Aadhaar.