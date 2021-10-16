What is Masked Aadhaar Card ?, check out the benefits
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 16, 2021 03:53 PM2021-10-16T15:53:48+5:302021-10-16T15:54:50+5:30
Nowadays, Aadhar card is required for every government job. Aadhar card is considered as the most valid proof of identity. Only Aadhar card is required to open a bank account or issue a passport, avail of any government scheme or other work.
(What is Masked Aadhaar card? How to download Masked Aadhaar card) Aadhar card has a unique 12 digit number. The entire details of the cardholder's identity is recorded in these 12 digits. Since Aadhar card is a very important document, it should be used very carefully. With this, masked Aadhaar cards are now coming. Your initial 8 numbers are hidden in the masked Aadhaar card. This initial number is cross-marked as 'xxxx-xxxx'. So the last 4 numbers appear.
The advantage of a masked Aadhar card is that even if you lose your Aadhar card, it will not be misused by an unknown person. Also, you can convert your old Aadhar card into a masked Aadhar card. This work can be done easily online. Alternatively, you can download regular and masked Aadhar cards by logging on to eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.
How to download Aadhar Card?
- First go to eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.
- Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number after visiting the website.
- If you want a masked Aadhaar card, select that option.
- Type the captcha code given on the screen.
- Then put the OTP on your mobile screen and submit.
- After entering OTP, you will see Aadhar card details and download options on the screen.
How to verify Aadhar card?
- First login to the direct link uidai.gov.in/verify.
- When the page opens, you will see a text box in front of you. Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number.
- Then enter the captcha code.
- Then click on the Verify button.
- A message will be displayed on the page that your Aadhaar number is correct. Verify the Aadhaar number mentioned in it.
- Your private details will also appear on this page.
How to connect PAN card with Aadhar card?
- Login to the official website of the Income Tax Department at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
- Here you will see the option to link Aadhaar. Click on it.
- Then fill in your PAN number, Aadhaar number, your name in the box below.
- Then look carefully at the captcha code and fill in the box.
- After filling all the information, click on the option linked to Aadhaar.