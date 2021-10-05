WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram down: Mark Zuckerberg loses USD 7 billion due to 6 hours worldwide outage

Facebook apps and services including Instagram and Whatsapp have returned to normal operations online, with users reporting that they are able to access the sites after more than six hours of worldwide outages, reported Sputnik.

Services of social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram went down globally on Monday. Monday's outage had left several services under the Facebook corporate umbrella, including Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger, inaccessible. However, due to the worldwide outage of 6 hours, Facebook has suffered a great loss.

Facebook was down for a few hours and billions of rupees were lost. Facebook issued a letter stating how much the worldwide outage in the last 6 hours had hit the company. The disruption to Facebook was a major risk for users, but a moderate risk in terms of financial loss, Facebook said. The company said in a letter that the disruption was "very damaging" considering the company's reputation.

As per Bloomberg report, Zuckerberg also slipped to the 5th spot in the billionaires’ list after Facebook stocks plunged due to the global outage. Zuckerberg, with a total wealth of USD 121.6 billion, has fallen behind Bill Gates.



Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's fortune has plummeted by $7 billion in a few hours. Previously, he was at the third spot on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. According to Bloomberg, the stocks of Facebook fell by 5% on Monday, adding to a 15 percent decline since mid-September.