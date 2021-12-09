With Over 72,000 visitors and Rs. 1,545 crore business inquiries generated, 'ENGIMACH 2021' proved a roaring success in reviving SME industry

'ENGIMACH 2021', the leading engineering and machine tools show, and the first large-scale industry on ground event since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out early last year, has been a roaring success.

More than 400 manufacturers from India and across the world participated in the 5-day show from December 1 to 5, showcasing their latest products and technologies. The show attracted more than 72,500 visitors from the industry.

"We are overwhelmed by the response ENGIMACH 2021 has received. There was a constant but well-managed flow of industry B2B visitors throughout the five days. Since this was the first such event since the pandemic, we also focused on supporting the revival of trade and industry, especially the MSMEs. The show generated business inquiries of Rs. 1,545 crore which will go a long way in supporting economic recovery," said Kamlesh Gohil, CMD, K AND D Communication Limited, the organiser of ENGIMACH.

Organised at the Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, "ENGIMACH 2021" showcased the latest engineering products and services, heavy and light machines, machinery equipment and accessories, engineering tools and allied products and services, among others. The show was declared as a pre-Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 event by the state government of Gujarat.

Gohil said, "The successful completion of 'ENGIMACH 2021' at a time when the Omicron variant has led to concerns over such events, but we ensured all COVID-19 guidelines were adhered to. Social distancing was maintained and the use of masks was mandatory. We are confident that similar industry shows and exhibitions can be and must be hosted to help in the revival of trade and industry."

