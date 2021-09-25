World Lung Day calls for addressing unmet needs in lung diseases

World Lung Day (WLD) - September 25 reminds us to think about lung health and the rising lung diseases; and calls for addressing the unmet treatment access to these diseases.

As per the Global Burden of Diseases data and other research study, of more than nine crore patients suffering from lung diseases, only one crore has access to the right management of lung care in India. It seems 90 per cent of lung patients are deprived of access to lung care, which brings to the fore, the massive treatment accessibility gap.

To fill this gap, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., on World Lung Day 2021, launches Pulmocare, a division to enhance awareness, diagnosis and management for lung diseases like asthma, COPD, allergy, advanced lung diseases and lung infections through a wide range of products for lung care with an objective to bring a drastic change in lung treatment accessibility in India by way of early diagnosis, better patient reach and signified health promotion.

The causes of high lung disease burden have been identified as underutilization of diagnostic tools like spirometry, insufficient patient awareness of the disease, and delayed patient healthcare reach. This results in enormous health loss leading to deaths and/ or disability-adjusted life-years (DALY's).

Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., stated. "Taking the stock of filling the massive gap of accessibility of lung care for the larger populace in India, we have decided to take a big leap to address huge lung diseases burden in the country by launching a comprehensive lung care division - Pulmocare. With Alkemlaunch of Pulmocare division, we shall spread awareness about the disease amongst the patients and encourage them to use correct medication."

Adding further, Sandeep asserted, "Alkem, over the years, has always been at the forefront in delivering high-quality patient care, through its innovation and patient-centric initiatives. We have evolved as one of the most preferred partners for doctors in infection management, nutraceuticals, gastric-care and paediatric care."

Established in 1973 and headquartered in Mumbai, Alkem (NSE: ALKEM, BSE: 539523, Bloomberg: , Reuters: ALKE.NS) is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company with global operations, engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The Company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and International markets.

With a portfolio of more than 800 brands in India, Alkem is ranked the fifth largest pharmaceutical company in India in terms of domestic sales (Source: IQVIA March 2021). The Company also has a presence in more than 40 international markets, with the United States being its key focus market.

