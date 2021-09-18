XL Dynamics completes first phase of its nationwide vaccination drive

The nationwide vaccination drive was conducted across 12 cities, and the company covered vaccination costs for all its employees and their family members.

XL Dynamics India Private Limited, a leading mortgage process outsourcing company, successfully completed the first phase of its nationwide drive to vaccinate its employees and their families. The company collaborated with top-tier hospitals for the drive wherein the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to all the individuals who participated across 12 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mysore, Navi Mumbai, Noida and Pune.

Sonali Oke, Director, XL Dynamics, said, "Employee wellbeing is a top priority for us. XL Dynamics is committed to its people and will continue to proactively take the necessary measures for their protection and welfare."

The company has taken multiple other initiatives throughout the pandemic, such as work from home facilities, distribution of oximeters, masks and stizers, special incentives for financial support, and safe travel arrangements. It will soon initiate the second phase of the vaccination drive post the prescribed time interval.

Established in 2002, XL Dynamics provides end-to-end Mortgage Process Outsourcing solutions to clients in the U.S. With more than 2,800 employees across India, the company has grown to become one of the leading service providers in the industry.

XL Dynamics also provides advanced engineering and technological services for a new transformative fintech, Celligence , driving innovative and empathetic technology in the financial services sector.

As a part of this venture, it is developing next-generation financial technologies that can change how users connect, explore and interact with financial tools and the UX experience.

To know more, visit .

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor