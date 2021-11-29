YKIFF is celebrating the writers, language and traditions of cinema & literature who are the crux of any film or book - Charu Sharma

The Yathakatha International film & literature festival kick-started on November and after four days of successful run especially in this pandemic time, has come to an end. YKIFF is the festival to celebrate cinema and literature.

The four days festival started on 25th November 2021 at Maniben Nanavati Women's College premises Vile parle. YKIFLF showcased 35+ films from national & international domains along with 25+ constructive panel discussions on cinema and literature. Book Launch, Country Showcase special screening, book stalls and cultural activities were the core highlights of the fest during its four days event.

First of its kind, the festival's crux was on the significance of language, especially Hindi and Sanskrit literature, creative writing in cinema, book adaptation process, women's perspective and contribution in storytelling, LGBTQ role in context of cinema and literature and many more. The festival explored the contradictions of cinema and literature with interesting perspectives ... exploring economically developed places alongside backward regions, staunchly nationalistic mind sets side by side with the insurgency prone pockets and the socially conservative elements that co-exist with countless liberal styles in creativity ... All within the same parameter.

YKIFLF has partnered with Quebec Consulate as 'Country Showcase' in its very first season. YKIFLF with KROKIO PRODUCTS PVT LTD brought together renowned film talent from all over the world converging with the Indian cinema and literature industry across the world. Founded by renowned media professionals to create an annual international film and literature festival in India that brings the best of the opportunities to the audience.

Apart from the festival, the festival curates and runs a unique set of programmes that sustains conversations around cinema, literature, authors and filmmakers throughout the year.

The opening ceremony took place on 25th November 2021 wherein Mr. Francis Paradis, Consul & Director, Quebec as 'Chief Guest' and Prof. Ujwala Chakradeo, Vice-Chancellor, SNDT Women's University, Mumbai as 'Guest Of Honour' opened up the festival with lighting a lamp and a cultural presentation.

There was a special screening under 'Country Showcase Chapter' 'Quebec' and the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, Amrit Mahotsava where, Nachiketa, Crossing the line and Ambassador of Socialism - Life & Times of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya were screened on the opening day of the festival.

During the four days festival various activities took place and many eminent guests from film fraternity and literature world participated... A few among them were Bhawana Somaaya, Aabid Surti, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Sidharth Jain, Devashish Makhija, Sridhar Rangayan, Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, Brahmanand Singh, Anjali Bhushan Nugyal, Dr Piyush Roy, Harish Pathak, Radha Vallabh Tripathi, Vasudha Sahastrabuddhe, Mala Jha, Leena Mishra, Mamta Mandal, Chetan Mathur, Pradeep Gupta, Dheerendra Asthana etc. Other than that so many guests participated online via their recorded version on a certain topic Selina Seth, Sanjay Masoom, Rahul Rawail were prominent among them.

Closing ceremony of YKIFLF was graced with the presence of Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari who encouraged the winners, participants and organizer. 'These kinds of collaborative efforts needs to be organised time to time for the sake of our cultural growth and upcoming generations, said Honorable Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari."

Later he felicitated the winners under various categories and also unveiled the cover of the upcoming magazine of Yathakatha International Film & Literature Festival Smarika which will be available soon.

Honours

The participants and winners were awarded with a customized trophy of YathaKatha Logo in it.

Special Honours for contribution

Manoj Kumar (Bharat Kumar) Veteran Actor & Director and a legend of Indian Cinema.

Sir Ruskin Bond, Author and Literary legend Dev Bhasha Sanskrit Samman was awarded to Radha Vallabh Tripathi who is one of the senior-most professors of Sanskrit in the country.

Raj Bhasha Samman Hindi Samman was given to Mamta Mandal, Founder of Global Hindi Foundation, Singapore for her contribution in Hindi growing as an international language, Singapore.

In its first edition, YathaKatha International Film & Literature Festival felicitated the veteran actor Manoj Kumar with a special honor for his contribution to cinema and Sir Ruskin Bond for his contribution to the literature world.

YathaKatha Supporting Partner Honour was given to Maniben Nanavati women's college and NTPC Dadri... Alok Adhikari received the honour on the behalf of NTPC and Apporva Bhai Nanavati and Dr Rajshree Trivedi received the honour on behalf of Nanavati College.

Under Special Mention for Amrit Mahotsava screening was awarded to Mr Nitesh Agarwal (Producer) & Anil Agarwal (Actor) - for film Ambassador Of Social - Life & Times of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

Best LGBTQ Feature Evening Shadows, a Film by Sridhar Rangayan

Special Mention Cinema For Change Honour to Jhalki - Tale Of A Tireless Sparrow, by Brahmanand S Siingh

Best Short Film Fiction India - Khisa (pocket) directed by Raj More

INDIAN CINEMA BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

THE WOUNDED SOULS OF THE RANN by DINESH LAKHANPAL

World Cinema Best Short Fiction

FILM - THE EVE by DIRECTOR - LUCA MACHNICH

World Cinema Best Feature Documentary

FILM - RAINBOWLAND by DIRECTOR - WILLIAM ULRICH

World Cinema Best Short Documentary

FILM - MACHADO 21- CELEBRATING THE CENTENNIAL by DIRECTOR - IVOINSON GOULARD

BEST ANIMATION FILM

FILM - ON/OFF by DIRECTOR - NICOLAS P. VILLARREAL

World Cinema Best Feature Fiction

FILM - AM RANDE DER ZEITEN by DIRECTOR - JORG REICHLIN

World Cinema Feature Documentary Special Mention

FILM - GONE ARE THE DAYS by DIRECTOR - R PAUL DHILLON

World Cinema Best Student Film

FILM - THE REAL PICTURE by DIRECTOR - SHAUNAK SURLU

World Cinema Best Mobile Film

FILM - FOUNTAIN OF PLANET by DIRECTOR - HIROSHI ATOBE

WORLD CINEMA BEST SCREENPLAY

BUDDHA'S SHADOW by WRITER - PATTANA THAIVANICH

Under Literature categories

The winner for best writer (male)

Shukl Ramayan by Dr Dinesh Prasad Shukla, a cancer survivor and farmer turned author.

Best book fiction

Oonga by Devashish Makhija, a filmmaker and author

Best writer (female) and best education book

Dr D - The Wrath of Tooth Monster by Dr Shivangi Sharm

Best Short Stories

Court Marshal Fir Se by by Ravindra Katyan

Founded by a group of creative professionals and proven to be the first international cinema and literature festival together, Yatha Katha International Film & Literature Festival powered by Krokio Products Private Limited is an extremely important and independent showcase, inspired by the fruitful interaction of arts - cinema and literature, in particular. Graced with the the jury members are Kamal Swaroop, Rahul Rawail, Aabid Surti, Harris W. Freedman, Amitabh Shrivastava, Manvendra Singh Gohil, Piyush Roy, Sanjay Masoom, Suraj Prakash, Federico Aletta, Radhavallabh Tripathi, Rachel Kadushin, Brahmanand S Siingh, Hamid Benamra, Deepak Dua, Prof. Dr. Mohan Das and many more.

Charu Sharma, the founder of the festival explained the vision behind this initiative she said, ' this is not only a festival but it is a long-lasting journey which has just taken its baby step and in the coming seasons. First of its kind, this film festival is celebrating the writers ,who are the crux of any film or book. This four-day festival had covered most of the sections like, importance of Hindi and Sanskrit literature, screenings of films, book launches, panel discussions, creative writing etc.

At the closing ceremony Bhagat Singh Koshyari quoted "it's a YathaKatha journey and will continue Yatha Takha (forever)." Vote of thanks was presented by Mamta Mandal, Co-founder of the festival. YKIFLF received 189 entries worldwide under cinema & literature categories and bests among those were honoured with a customised trophy on the award night.

