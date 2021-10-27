Z Films Entertainment's first movie SAHEB starring Zubair & Heena will release in October 2022

A new production house Z Films Entertainment has recently made an announcement regarding its first movie which has been titled as SAHEB. The flick will be made in two parts and the first part of the series, Saheb Rise of Jahangir | Chapter 1 will be released by the makers in both, cinema halls and OTT platforms in October 2022. The filmmakers are planning to release the second part in 2023 and both the parts will release in four languages simultaneously - Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

The movie will launch a newcomer Zubair who is a businessman by profession and owns Zubair hotels LLP and Zubair Ventures LLP. Zubair is a qualified computer engineer and since his childhood, he wanted to become an actor but due to some reasons, he was not able to try his luck in acting. However now after becoming a successful businessman, he has decided to pursue his passion of acting. The director of the movie is Lokesh (Lakshmana) while the cinematography is being done by Harish. Zubair credits all his achievements to his father and thanks the Almighty Allah for giving him the best father of the world. He also states that his wife Heena is his biggest support system who always encourages him whenever he faced a difficult situation. In fact, the female lead in the movie is also being played by Heena and as per Zubair, the film couldn't have happened without her support.

The movie is based in the Moradabad city of Uttar Pradesh and it revolves around an orphan car mechanic who becomes a mafia and is known as SAHEB. Z Films Entertainment came up with a unique idea of promoting the movie as they didn't choose to launch a teaser or trailer but release a full-fledged scene of 10 minutes instead. The reason behind releasing a scene has been explained by the director as he said that they wanted to give an idea to the audience about the story of the movie as well as the sketch of the lead actor. The director further adds that as they don't belong to a filmy background, they need to show their skills and talent for attracting audiences and bringing them to theatres.

The intro scene of SAHEB can be watched at the official YouTube page of Z Films Entertainment:

This story is provided by Target Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor