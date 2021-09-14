Zomato Co-founder Gaurav Gupta quits

Online food delivery major Zomato's Co-founder Gaurav Gupta has resigned from the company after a six-year stint

Gupta was the head of supply at the recently-listed company.

In an email to everyone in the company he said: "I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life - the last 6 years at Zomato."

"We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it's time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don't think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now."

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato took to Twitter to thank Gupta and said that there is a "great" team and leadership to carry the company's journey forward.

"Thank you @grvgpta - the last 6 years have been amazing and we have come very far. There's so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward," Goyal said.

The resignation comes just days after the company decided to wind up with grocery delivery and nutraceutical business.

Gupta was a key person in the launching of the company's nutraceutical business.

