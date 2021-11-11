Zomato officially announce their exit from all international markets

In a major decision Zomato has pulled the plug on almost all its international businesses, including the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Singapore and now Lebanon. The food aggregator business continues to operate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but as a dining-out business and not food delivery one. Zomato’s chief executive (CEO) Deepinder Goyal, said, “We are also shutting down our operations in Lebanon, which is the only international business we were left with (other than dining-out business in UAE) after shutting down the rest of our international operations last year.”

Zomato has identified three geographical segments as reportable segments, as per Zomato’s quarterly financial statements released on November 10.India is the biggest market for Zomato in terms of revenue, followed by the UAE. The closure of the Lebanon market comes with the suspension of Zomato Foods Private Limited and Zomato Ireland Limited (Lebanon branch, the company said in its financial statement. In September, Zomato had also pulled out of groceries and nutraceuticals. Zomato had entered the groceries delivery business during the pandemic last year but with activities getting back to normal, it does not see too much benefit.