3rd Test: Rahul falls at stroke of lunch, India trail by 320 runs

Leeds, Aug 27 K.L. Rahul fell at the stroke of lunch as India reached 34/1 in 19 overs at lunch on third day of the third Test at Headingley. India trail England by 320 runs.

Rahul (8) and Rohit Sharma (25 not out) were extremely cautious during the start. Sharma defended well and was in control of boundaries. James Anderson threatened with his outswingers, but didn't get a wicket.

Ollie Robinson was troublesome with his in-swingers. He had Rahul LBW but the decision was overturned as the right-hander took a late review and was saved. Rahul was immaculate in his judgement to balls outside the off-stump but struggled against the nip-backers.

After seeing off the new ball duo, Overton came on and took out Rahul on the last ball before lunch. Angling around off-stump, the delivery enticed Rahul forward and got a thick outer edge from the shoulder of the bat. The edge was snapped by Jonny Bairstow diving to his left and sticking his left hand out for a sensational catch at second slip.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 432 in 132.2 overs. The hosts could add only nine runs to their overnight score of 423. Craig Overton cracked successive boundaries through square of the wicket on both sides. But he was dismissed LBW by Mohammed Shami. Overton (32) went for review, but in vain. Jasprit Bumrah finished off the England innings by hitting the off-stump of Ollie Robinson (0).

Brief scores: India 78 and 34/1 in 19 overs (Rohit Sharma 25, Craig Overton 1/5) vs England 432 in 132.2 overs (Joe Root 121, Dawid Malan 70, Mohammed Shami 4/95, Jasprit Bumrah 2/59), trail by 320 runs.

